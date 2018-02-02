India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Feb 2

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 1, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Retail Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1 658.3 Affirmed B. One Business House Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 5 Assigned Greaves Cotton Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND A1+ 930 Affirmed Mantharagiri Textiles Non-FB limits IND A4 11.51 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Medex International (Medex) Non- FB WC limit IND A4 120 Assigned Neokraft Global Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3+ 125 Assigned Prime Focus Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A2+ 140 Upgraded Sudarshan Chemical Industries CP IND A1+ 1000 Affirmed Ltd Sudarshan Chemical Industries Non-FB WC limits IND A1+ 1013 Affirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Retail Ltd TL IND A+ 18476.7 Affirmed Aditya Birla Retail Ltd NCD (NCDs) IND A+ 10000 Affirmed Aditya Birla Retail Ltd FB WC limits IND A+/IND A1 18216.2 Affirmed Aditya Birla Retail Ltd WC limits# IND A+/IND A1 2648.8 Assigned # The final ratings have been assigned following the receipt of sanction letters for the facilities. B. One Business House Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limit - 100 Withdrawn B. One Business House Pvt Ltd Proposed TL - 150 Withdrawn B. One Business House Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ 225 Affirmed B. One Business House Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 165 Assigned BDR Educational Society TL IND B+ 66.2 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category ESS Kay Fincorp Ltd NCDs IND A(SO) 350 Assigned Greaves Cotton Ltd FB WC Fac IND AA 480 Affirmed India Infradebt Ltd Tier II subordinated IND AAA 1600 Affirmed NCDs Karyavattom Sports Facilities Senior project Bk IND BBB+ 1680 Affirmed Ltd loans* * INR1,260 million outstanding as on 31 December 2017 Karyavattom Sports Facilities Senior project Bk IND BBB+ 735 Affirmed Ltd loans# # INR646.80 million outstanding as on 31 December 2017 Mantharagiri Textiles FB limits IND B+ 200 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Mantharagiri Textiles TL IND B+ 66.65 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Medex International (Medex) FB WC limit IND B+/IND A4 30 Assigned Neokraft Global Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 97.9 Assigned Neokraft Global Pvt Ltd FBL IND BBB/IND A3+ 175 Assigned Prime Focus Ltd TL IND A- 1910 Upgraded Prime Focus Ltd NCDs (NCDs) IND A- 891 Upgraded Prime Focus Ltd FB WC limits IND A-/IND A2+ 320 Upgraded RKN Retail Pvt Ltd NCD (NCDs) IND A- 12500 Affirmed RKN Retail Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A-/IND A2+ 1000 Affirmed Sudarshan Chemical Industries Unsecured loans IND A+ 1437.5 Affirmed Ltd Sudarshan Chemical Industries TL IND A+ 1320.8 Affirmed Ltd Sudarshan Chemical Industries FB WC limits IND A+/IND A1+ 2238 Affirmed Ltd Sudarshan Chemical Industries Term deposit IND tA+ 150 Affirmed Ltd Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam LtdDebt programme IND A- 20 Affirmed VRS Foods Ltd TL IND BBB+ 442.9 Downgraded VRS Foods Ltd TL* IND BBB+ 650 Assigned * The final rating has been assigned following the receipt of loan documents for the above term loan by Ind-Ra. 