February 2, 2018 / 5:40 AM / a day ago

India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Feb 2

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

    Feb 2 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
February 1, 2018.

COMPANY                         INSTRUMENT             RATING          AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                      (RS.MLN)
------                          ----------             ------          ------   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Birla Retail Ltd         Non-FB WC limits       IND A1           658.3    Affirmed
B. One Business House Pvt Ltd   Non-FB WC limit        IND A4+          5        Assigned
Greaves Cotton Ltd              Non-FB WC Fac          IND A1+          930      Affirmed
Mantharagiri Textiles           Non-FB limits          IND A4           11.51    Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Medex International (Medex)     Non- FB WC limit       IND A4           120      Assigned
Neokraft Global Pvt Ltd         Non-FB limits          IND A3+          125      Assigned
Prime Focus Ltd                 Non-FB WC limits       IND A2+          140      Upgraded
Sudarshan Chemical Industries   CP                     IND A1+          1000     Affirmed
Ltd
Sudarshan Chemical Industries   Non-FB WC limits       IND A1+          1013     Affirmed
Ltd

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Birla Retail Ltd         TL                     IND A+           18476.7  Affirmed
Aditya Birla Retail Ltd         NCD (NCDs)             IND A+           10000    Affirmed
Aditya Birla Retail Ltd         FB WC limits           IND A+/IND A1    18216.2  Affirmed
Aditya Birla Retail Ltd         WC limits#             IND A+/IND A1    2648.8   Assigned
# The final ratings have been assigned following the receipt of 
 sanction letters for the facilities.    
B. One Business House Pvt Ltd   Proposed FB WC limit   -                100      Withdrawn
B. One Business House Pvt Ltd   Proposed TL            -                150      Withdrawn
B. One Business House Pvt Ltd   FB WC limit            IND BB+          225      Affirmed
B. One Business House Pvt Ltd   TL                     IND BB+          165      Assigned
BDR Educational Society         TL                     IND B+           66.2     Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
ESS Kay Fincorp Ltd             NCDs                   IND A(SO)        350      Assigned
Greaves Cotton Ltd              FB WC Fac              IND AA           480      Affirmed
India Infradebt Ltd             Tier II subordinated   IND AAA          1600     Affirmed
                                NCDs
Karyavattom Sports Facilities   Senior project Bk      IND BBB+         1680     Affirmed
Ltd                             loans*
* INR1,260 million outstanding as on 31 December 2017
Karyavattom Sports Facilities   Senior project Bk      IND BBB+         735      Affirmed
Ltd                             loans#
# INR646.80 million outstanding as on 31 December 2017
Mantharagiri Textiles           FB limits              IND B+           200      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Mantharagiri Textiles           TL                     IND B+           66.65    Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Medex International (Medex)     FB WC limit            IND B+/IND A4    30       Assigned
Neokraft Global Pvt Ltd         TL                     IND BBB          97.9     Assigned
Neokraft Global Pvt Ltd         FBL                    IND BBB/IND A3+  175      Assigned
Prime Focus Ltd                 TL                     IND A-           1910     Upgraded
Prime Focus Ltd                 NCDs (NCDs)            IND A-           891      Upgraded
Prime Focus Ltd                 FB WC limits           IND A-/IND A2+   320      Upgraded
RKN Retail Pvt Ltd              NCD (NCDs)             IND A-           12500    Affirmed
RKN Retail Pvt Ltd              FB WC limits           IND A-/IND A2+   1000     Affirmed
Sudarshan Chemical Industries   Unsecured loans        IND A+           1437.5   Affirmed
Ltd
Sudarshan Chemical Industries   TL                     IND A+           1320.8   Affirmed
Ltd
Sudarshan Chemical Industries   FB WC limits           IND A+/IND A1+   2238     Affirmed
Ltd
Sudarshan Chemical Industries   Term deposit           IND tA+          150      Affirmed
Ltd
Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam LtdDebt programme         IND A-           20       Affirmed
VRS Foods Ltd                   TL                     IND BBB+         442.9    Downgraded
VRS Foods Ltd                   TL*                    IND BBB+         650      Assigned
* The final rating has been assigned following the receipt of 
 loan documents for the above term loan by Ind-Ra.
VRS Foods Ltd                   FB limits              IND BBB+/IND A2  3900     Downgraded
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in

$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
