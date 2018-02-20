India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Feb 20

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 19, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- RS Development And Non-FB WC limit IND A3 400 Migrated to Constructions India Pvt Ltd Non Cooperating Category issuer Not Cooperating LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd TL IND BBB- 6930 Upgraded from IND BB (reduced from INR11.3bln) BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd FB limits IND BBB-/ IND A3 2970 Upgraded BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd Non-FB limits IND BBB-/ IND A3 4120 Upgraded BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd Proposed unallocated Prov IND BBB-/ 2820 Upgraded WC limits* Prov IND A3 * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by BRPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. JSB Entrade Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ 50 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category issuer Not Cooperating M/S Satkar Industries Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB 95 Affirmed M/S Satkar Industries Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB 1.3 Affirmed (reduced from INR4.13mln) Mita India Pvt Ltd TL IND A- 182 Affirmed (reduced from INR220mln) Mita India Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A- /IND A1 85 Affirmed Mita India Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND A-/IND A1 250 Affirmed (increased from INR225mln) Ome Sree Sai Ganesh Poultries Long-TL(LT) IND D 46.5 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category issuer Not Cooperating Ome Sree Sai Ganesh Poultries FB Fac(long--term) IND D 15 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category issuer Not Cooperating RS Development And TL IND BBB- 28.9 Migrated to Constructions India Pvt Ltd Non Cooperating Category issuer Not Cooperating RS Development And FB WC limit IND BBB- /IND A3 250 Migrated to Constructions India Pvt Ltd Non Cooperating Category issuer Not Cooperating Samarth Fablon Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB 700 Affirmed Satyamev Cot Fibers Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 60 Affirmed Satyamev Cot Fibers Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB 0.22 Affirmed (reduced from INR3.32mln) Yes Bank Ltd Additional Tier-1 IND AA 111000 Affirmed Basel III Bonds Yes Bank Ltd Basel III Tier 2 Bonds IND AA+ 40000 Affirmed Yes Bank Ltd Basel III Tier 2 Bonds IND AA+ 30000 Assigned Yes Bank Ltd Infrastructure Bonds IND AA+ 35800 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)