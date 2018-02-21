India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Feb 21

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 20, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aglon Industries Non-FB limits IND A4+ 10 Assigned Firestar Diamond International’SNon-FB WC Fac IND A4 1059 - Downgraded; Off RWN Firestar International Non-FB WC Fac IND A4 2272 - Downgraded; Off RWN Rungta Irrigation’S Non-FB limits IND A4+ 80 Affirmed Shree Gajanan Industries Non-FB limits IND A4 50 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aglon Industries TL IND BB 509 Assigned Aglon Industries FB limits IND BB/A4+ 350 Assigned Axis Bank Basel III AT1 bonds IND AA+ 70 Affirmed Axis Bank Lower Tier-2 IND AAA 37 Affirmed subordinated debt Axis Bank Basel-III compliant IND AAA 100 Affirmed Tier 2 bonds Ceat TL IND AA 3250 Affirmed Ceat FB WC limits IND AA/ IND A1+ 4250 Affirmed Ceat Non-FB WC limits IND AA/ IND A1+ 7430 Affirmed Ceat Proposed TL* Provisional IND 3300 Assigned AA * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by CEAT to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Ceat Proposed non-FB WC Provisional IND 1570 Assigned limits AA/ Provisional IND A1+ Ceat Proposed FB WC limits* Provisional IND 750 Assigned AA/ Provisional IND A1+ * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by CEAT to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Firestar Diamond Bvba’S FB WC Fac IND C /IND A4 - - Downgraded; Off RWN Firestar Diamond Bvba’S Proposed WC Fac WD - - Withdrawn (the company did not proceed with the instrument as envisaged) Firestar Diamond Fze’S FB WC Fac IND C /IND A4 - - Downgraded; Off RWN Firestar Diamond Fze’S Proposed WC Fac WD - - Withdrawn (the company did not proceed with the instrument as envisaged) Firestar Diamond International’SFB WC Fac IND C /IND A4 3824 - Downgraded; Off RWN Firestar Diamond International’SProposed WC Fac WD 3367 - Withdrawn (the company did not proceed with the instrument as envisaged) Firestar Diamond Ltd, Hong FB WC Fac IND C /IND A4 - - Kong’S Downgraded; Off RWN Firestar International FB WC Fac IND C /IND A4 17132 - Downgraded; Off RWN Firestar International Proposed WC Fac WD 5197 - Withdrawn (the company did not proceed with the instrument as envisaged) Kosamattam Finance’S Bk loans IND BBB- 1000 Assigned Kosamattam Finance’S NCDs IND BBB- 3000 Assigned Maa Bhuasuni Roller Flour Mills FB WC limit IND BB 90 Assigned Maa Bhuasuni Roller Flour Mills LT loans IND BB 40 Assigned Madhuri P. Rural Godowns TL IND B+ 96.9 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Nagarjuna Fertilizers And FB limit (LT) IND D 8030 Affirmed Chemicals Nagarjuna Fertilizers And Non-FB limit (ST) IND D 11811.1 Affirmed Chemicals Nagarjuna Fertilizers And Long-TL (LT) IND D 5454.9 Affirmed Chemicals Navdurga Ispat FBL IND BB+ 160 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category P. Padma Rural Godowns TL IND B+ 97.4 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category P. Shiva Raj Goud Rural Godowns TL IND B 99.9 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Rungta Irrigation’S FB limits IND 140 - BB-/Negative/IND A4+ Rating affirmed; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Satyam Auto FB WC limits IND A+/ IND A1+ 510 - Long-term rating Downgraded & Short-term rating affirmed Satyam Auto TL IND A+/ IND A1+ 680 Downgraded Satyam Auto Components TL IND AA- 510 Affirmed Satyam Auto Components FB WC limits IND AA-/ IND A1+ 440 Affirmed Shree Gajanan Industries FB limits IND B / A4 450 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Zee Fabrics FB Fac IND BBB- / 170 Affirmed IND A3 Zee Fabrics Proposed FB Fac* Provisional IND 130 Affirmed BBB-/ Provisional IND A3 *The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents for the above facility by ZF to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.