February 22, 2018 / 5:54 AM / 2 days ago

India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Feb 22

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

    Feb 22 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
February 21, 2018.

COMPANY                         INSTRUMENT                  RATING       AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                         (RS.MLN)
------                          ----------                  ------       ------   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ananth Technologies Ltd         Non-FB WC limit        IND A2           1490     Upgraded from
                                                                                 IND A3+
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Asandas & Sons                  Non-FB limits          IND A4+          25       Assigned
Godavari Drugs Ltd              Non-FB WC Fac          IND A3           130      Rating affirmed
Ns Mint Products Pvt Ltd        Non-FB limit           IND A4+          2        Affirmed
Origin Minerals Pvt Ltd         Non-FB limits          IND A4+          350      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non -
                                                                                 Cooperating
Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Origin Minerals Pvt Ltd         Non-FB limits          IND A4+          350      Assigned
Origin Minerals Pvt Ltd         Proposed non-FB WC     Provisional IND  550      Migrated to
                                limit                  A4+                       Non -
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Origin Minerals Pvt Ltd         Proposed non-FB WC     Provisional IND  550      Assigned
                                limit                  A4+
Ud Solution Pvt Ltd             Non-FB WC limit        IND A4+          140      Affirmed

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ananth Technologies Ltd         FB WC limit            IND BBB+/IND A2  250      Upgraded from
                                                                                 IND BBB / IND
                                                                                 A3+
(increased from 190),(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Ananth Technologies Ltd         Long-TL                WD               66.9     Withdrawn
(as the instrument had been paid in full)
Asandas & Sons                  Long-TL                IND BB           285.62   Assigned
Asandas & Sons                  FBL                    IND BB/IND A4+   145      Assigned
Asandas & Sons                  Proposed FB limits*    Provisional IND  130      Assigned
                                                       BB/Provisional
                                                       IND A4+
*The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan
documents for the above facilities by Asandas and Sons to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. 
Godavari Drugs Ltd              TL                     IND BBB-         37       Affirmed
Outlook revised to Negative
Godavari Drugs Ltd              FB WC  Fac             IND BBB-/ IND A3 120      Affirmed
Outlook revised to Negative
Greater Hyderabad Municipal     NCD                    IND AA           2        Assigned
Corporation
Kunj Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd.FB WC limit            IND BB+          135      Assigned
Naga Ltd                        TL                     IND BBB+         1336     Upgraded from
                                                                                 IND BBB
(increased from 686)
Naga Ltd                        FB WC limits           IND BBB+/IND A2  2910     Upgraded from
                                                                                 IND BBB / IND
                                                                                 A3+
(increased from 1,830)
Naga Ltd                        Non-FB WC limits       IND BBB+/IND A2  1500     Upgraded from
                                                                                 IND BBB / IND
                                                                                 A3+
(increased from 480)
Ns Mint Products Pvt Ltd        TL                     IND BB           8.2      Upgraded from
                                                                                 IND BB
(reduced from 17)
Ns Mint Products Pvt Ltd        FB WC limit            IND BB/ IND A4+  190      Upgraded from
                                                                                 IND BB-/
                                                                                 affirmed
(increased from 150)
Origin Minerals Pvt Ltd         FB WC limit            IND BB+/IND A4+  50       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non -
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Origin Minerals Pvt Ltd         FB WC limit            IND BB+/IND A4+  50       Assigned
Origin Minerals Pvt Ltd         Proposed FB WC limit   Provisional IND  50       Migrated to
                                                       BB+/Provisional           Non -
                                                       IND A4+                   Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Origin Minerals Pvt Ltd         Proposed FB WC limit   Provisional IND  50       Assigned
                                                       BB+/Provisional 
                                                       IND A4+
Ud Solution Pvt Ltd             FB WC limit            IND BB+          20       Affirmed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in

$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
