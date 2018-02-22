India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Feb 22

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 21, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ananth Technologies Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A2 1490 Upgraded from IND A3+ (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Asandas & Sons Non-FB limits IND A4+ 25 Assigned Godavari Drugs Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND A3 130 Rating affirmed Ns Mint Products Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4+ 2 Affirmed Origin Minerals Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 350 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Origin Minerals Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 350 Assigned Origin Minerals Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB WC Provisional IND 550 Migrated to limit A4+ Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Origin Minerals Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB WC Provisional IND 550 Assigned limit A4+ Ud Solution Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 140 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ananth Technologies Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB+/IND A2 250 Upgraded from IND BBB / IND A3+ (increased from 190),(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Ananth Technologies Ltd Long-TL WD 66.9 Withdrawn (as the instrument had been paid in full) Asandas & Sons Long-TL IND BB 285.62 Assigned Asandas & Sons FBL IND BB/IND A4+ 145 Assigned Asandas & Sons Proposed FB limits* Provisional IND 130 Assigned BB/Provisional IND A4+ *The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by Asandas and Sons to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Godavari Drugs Ltd TL IND BBB- 37 Affirmed Outlook revised to Negative Godavari Drugs Ltd FB WC Fac IND BBB-/ IND A3 120 Affirmed Outlook revised to Negative Greater Hyderabad Municipal NCD IND AA 2 Assigned Corporation Kunj Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd.FB WC limit IND BB+ 135 Assigned Naga Ltd TL IND BBB+ 1336 Upgraded from IND BBB (increased from 686) Naga Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+/IND A2 2910 Upgraded from IND BBB / IND A3+ (increased from 1,830) Naga Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB+/IND A2 1500 Upgraded from IND BBB / IND A3+ (increased from 480) Ns Mint Products Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 8.2 Upgraded from IND BB (reduced from 17) Ns Mint Products Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB/ IND A4+ 190 Upgraded from IND BB-/ affirmed (increased from 150) Origin Minerals Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+/IND A4+ 50 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Origin Minerals Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+/IND A4+ 50 Assigned Origin Minerals Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limit Provisional IND 50 Migrated to BB+/Provisional Non - IND A4+ Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Origin Minerals Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limit Provisional IND 50 Assigned BB+/Provisional IND A4+ Ud Solution Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ 20 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 