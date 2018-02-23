India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Feb 23

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 22, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Uniworth Enterprises Llp Non-FB WC facility IND A4+ 70 Assigned Dembla Timber Company Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4 216.1 Affirmed Fomento Resources Pvt Ltd Forward contract limitsIND A4+ 100 Assigned Pongalur Pioneer Textiles Pvt Non-FB limits IND A4+ 215 Migrated to Ltd Non Cooperating Category Puneet Iron And Steel Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 70 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Safety Controls & Devices Pvt Non-FB WC limit IND A3 792.2 Affirmed Ltd Shri Ram Rubtech Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 20 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Uniworth Enterprises Llp TL IND BB+ 440 Assigned Uniworth Enterprises Llp FB WC facility IND BB+/IND A4+ 150 Assigned Uniworth Enterprises Llp Proposed FB WC Provisional IND 90 Assigned facility* BB+/Provisional IND A4+ *The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facility by Uniworth to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Dembla Timber Company Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B+/IND A4 30 Affirmed Fomento Resources Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 3000 Assigned Fomento Resources Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 1100 Assigned Petron Engineering Construction TL (LT) IND D 121.6 Downgraded Ltd from IND BB- Petron Engineering Construction FB limits (LT) IND D 845 Downgraded Ltd from IND BB- Petron Engineering Construction Non-FB limits (ST) IND D 4120 Downgraded Ltd from IND BB- Petron Engineering Construction Proposed TL (LT) Provisional IND D 200 Downgraded Ltd from IND BB- Petron Engineering Construction Proposed FB limits (LT)Provisional IND D 350 Downgraded Ltd from IND BB- Petron Engineering Construction Proposed non-FB limits Provisional IND D 650 Downgraded Ltd (ST) from IND BB- Platinum Trust February 2018 – Pass-through Provisional IND 3155.91 Assigned Tranche II certificates (PTCs) - AAA(SO) Series A Platinum Trust February 2018 – Second loss credit Provisional IND 176.73 Assigned Tranche II facility (SLCF) BBB(SO) Pongalur Pioneer Textiles Pvt FB limits IND BB+ 57.5 Migrated to Ltd Non Cooperating Category Pongalur Pioneer Textiles Pvt TL IND BB+ 184.85 Migrated to Ltd Non Cooperating Category Puneet Iron And Steel Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB /IND A4+ 150 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Reliance Cement Company Pvt Ltd TL IND AA- 830 Assigned Rk Poultries Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB/IND A4+ 60 Assigned Safety Controls & Devices Pvt FB WC limit IND BBB-/IND A3 55 Affirmed Ltd Sagar Metallics Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 23.9 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Sagar Metallics Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- / IND A4+110 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Shri Ram Rubtech Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ 30 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Shri Ram Rubtech Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 0.41 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Zuari Cement Ltd FB WC Fac - 1500 Withdrawn Zuari Cement Ltd Non-FB WC Fac - 500 Withdrawn Zuari Cement Ltd TL - 4936.1 Withdrawn ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)