India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Feb 26

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 23, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Au Small Finance Bank Ltd Certificates of depositIND A1+ 10 Affirmed Au Small Finance Bank Ltd CP WD 2.75 Withdrawn (paid in full) Greenvision Technologies Pvt LtdNon-FB limits IND A4+ 125 Assigned Marksans Pharma Ltd LOC/ standby LOC IND A1 USD10 Assigned Mercury Industries Ltd Non-FB facility IND A3 15.5 Affirmed San Marine Exports Non-FB Fac IND A4 12 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Au Small Finance Bank Ltd NCDs IND AA- 27.65 Upgraded Au Small Finance Bank Ltd Bk Fac IND AA- 3.1 Upgraded reduced from 3.3 mln Au Small Finance Bank Ltd Subordinate debt IND AA- 1.5 Upgraded Creamy Foods Ltd TL IND A- 429.3 Upgraded Creamy Foods Ltd TL IND A- 16.5 Upgraded reduced from 89.1 mln Creamy Foods Ltd FB WC limit IND A-/ IND A2+ 1250 Upgraded Electronica Finance Ltd Bk Fac IND A- 3250 Affirmed Electronica Finance Ltd NCDs IND A- 100 Affirmed Greenvision Technologies Pvt LtdFB limits IND BB/ IND A4+ 120 Assigned Hansa Metallics Ltd TL IND BB+ 13 Upgraded reduced from 229.2 mln Hansa Metallics Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+/ IND A4+ 770 Long- term upgraded; Short- term affirmed Hansa Metallics Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BB+/ IND A4+ 175 Assigned Jai Bhagwati Tex Print Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ 50 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Mehta Api Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 20 Affirmed reduced from 36.06 mln Mehta Api Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB-/ IND A3 250 Affirmed Mehta Api Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND BBB-/ IND A3 305 Affirmed Mercury Industries Ltd TL IND BBB- 7.5 Affirmed reduced from 16.75 mln Mercury Industries Ltd FB facility IND BBB- 120 Affirmed increased from 95 mln San Marine Exports TL IND B- 1 Assigned San Marine Exports FB WC Fac IND B-/ IND A4* 135 Downgraded and reassigned reduced from 150 mln Smc Foods Ltd FB WC limit IND A-/ IND A2+ 790 Upgraded reduced from 800 mln Smc Foods Ltd TL WD 40.4 Withdrawn (paid in full) Smc Foods Ltd TL WD 21.4 Withdrawn (paid in full) Vastu Housing Finance Bk loan IND A- 0.6 Upgraded Corporation Ltd ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.