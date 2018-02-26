FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2018

India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Feb 26

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

    Feb 26 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
February 23, 2018.

COMPANY                         INSTRUMENT             RATING           AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                          ----------             ------           ------   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Au Small Finance Bank Ltd       Certificates of depositIND A1+          10       Affirmed
Au Small Finance Bank Ltd       CP                     WD               2.75 
Withdrawn (paid in full)
Greenvision Technologies Pvt LtdNon-FB limits          IND A4+          125      Assigned
Marksans Pharma Ltd             LOC/ standby LOC       IND A1           USD10    Assigned
Mercury Industries Ltd          Non-FB facility        IND A3           15.5     Affirmed
San Marine Exports              Non-FB Fac             IND A4           12       Assigned

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Au Small Finance Bank Ltd       NCDs                   IND AA-          27.65    Upgraded
Au Small Finance Bank Ltd       Bk Fac                 IND AA-          3.1      Upgraded
reduced from 3.3 mln
Au Small Finance Bank Ltd       Subordinate debt       IND AA-          1.5      Upgraded
Creamy Foods Ltd                TL                     IND A-           429.3    Upgraded
Creamy Foods Ltd                TL                     IND A-           16.5     Upgraded
reduced from 89.1 mln
Creamy Foods Ltd                FB WC limit            IND A-/ IND A2+  1250     Upgraded
Electronica Finance Ltd         Bk Fac                 IND A-           3250     Affirmed
Electronica Finance Ltd         NCDs                   IND A-           100      Affirmed
Greenvision Technologies Pvt LtdFB limits              IND BB/ IND A4+  120      Assigned
Hansa Metallics Ltd             TL                     IND BB+          13       Upgraded
reduced from 229.2 mln
Hansa Metallics Ltd             FB WC limits           IND BB+/ IND A4+ 770
Long- term upgraded; Short- term affirmed
Hansa Metallics Ltd             Non-FB WC limits       IND BB+/ IND A4+ 175      Assigned
Jai Bhagwati Tex Print Pvt Ltd  FB limits              IND B+           50       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Mehta Api Pvt Ltd               TL                     IND BBB-         20       Affirmed
reduced from 36.06 mln
Mehta Api Pvt Ltd               FB limits              IND BBB-/ IND A3 250      Affirmed
Mehta Api Pvt Ltd               Non-FB limits          IND BBB-/ IND A3 305      Affirmed
Mercury Industries Ltd          TL                     IND BBB-         7.5      Affirmed
reduced from 16.75 mln
Mercury Industries Ltd          FB facility            IND BBB-         120      Affirmed
increased from 95 mln
San Marine Exports              TL                     IND B-           1        Assigned
San Marine Exports              FB WC Fac              IND B-/ IND A4*  135      Downgraded and
                                                                                 reassigned
reduced from 150 mln
Smc Foods Ltd                   FB WC limit            IND A-/ IND A2+  790      Upgraded
reduced from 800 mln
Smc Foods Ltd                   TL                     WD               40.4
Withdrawn (paid in full)
Smc Foods Ltd                   TL                     WD               21.4
Withdrawn (paid in full)
Vastu Housing Finance           Bk loan                IND A-           0.6      Upgraded
Corporation Ltd
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in

$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
