India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Feb 27

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 26, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aqua Plumbing Non-FB limit * IND A3 154.8 Affirmed *The non-fund-based limits include INR4.8 million of forward contract limits Inrhythm Energy Non-FB WC Fac IND A4 240 Affirmed K.R.C. Constructions Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 185 Assigned Mcpi Non-FB limits IND A2 7500 Upgraded Pvr Projects Non-FB limits IND A3 650 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Srf'S CP# IND A1+ 3 Affirmed # The commercial paper will be carved out of the fund-based limits. Turtle Non-FB limit IND A3+ 30 Downgraded Vodafone India CP* IND A1+ 20000 Assigned * Yet to be issued. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aqua Plumbing FB limit IND BBB-/ A3 300 Affirmed Aqua Plumbing TL WD 85.5 Withdrawn Dixcy Textiles FB WC limit IND A+ 500 Assigned Hotel Jayapushpam Long-TL IND BB 84.6 Affirmed Hotel Jayapushpam TL IND BB+ 70 Upgraded K.R.C. Constructions FB WC limit IND BB- 60 Assigned Mcpi FB limits IND BBB+ 1350 Upgraded Mfl Securitisation Trust Xliii Series A1 pass-through IND AA+ 1632.7 Upgraded certificates (PTCs) Mfl Securitisation Trust Xliii Series A2 PTCs IND AA+ 68 Upgraded Mfl Securitisation Trust Xliii Liquidity facility (LF)IND AAA 70.3 Affirmed Mfl Securitisation Trust Xliii Second loss credit IND BBB 333.2 Affirmed facility (SLCF) National Cooperative Bonds WD 2.5 Withdrawn Development Corp Platinum Trust Series A pass-through IND AAA 2183 Affirmed certificates (PTCs) Platinum Trust Second loss credit IND BBB 154.6 Affirmed facility (SLCF) Platinum Trust Pass-through Provisional IND 3155.91 Assigned certificates (PTCs) - AAA Series A Platinum Trust Second loss credit Provisional IND 246.16 Assigned facility (SLCF) BBB Pvr Projects FB limits IND BBB- / A3 250 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Raichur Power Corporation Proposed WC loans* Provisional IND 17120 Assigned BB+ *The final rating for the proposed working capital loans will be assigned following the closure of the loan issue upon the receipt of final documentation, conforming to the information already received by Ind-Ra. Raichur Power Corporation Senior project Bk WD 17120 Withdrawn loans# #Ind-Ra is no longer required to maintain the rating for senior bank loans, as the agency has received a no-objection certificate from all consortium banks. This is consistent with the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s circular dated 31 March 2017 for credit rating agencies. Rita International FB limits IND B+ 90 Upgraded Seagull Trust I Series A1 pass-through IND AA+ 938.04 Affirmed certificates (PTCs) Srf'S TL IND AA 8.29 Affirmed Srf'S Fund- and non-FB WC IND AA / A1+ 19.91 Affirmed limits Srf'S Proposed fund- and Provisional IND 5.09 Affirmed non-FB WC limits* AA/ Provisional IND A1+ * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by SRF to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. The provisional rating has been assigned to unallocated limits. Srf'S NCDs WD 2 Withdrawn Turtle Proposed FB limit - 100 WD Turtle FB WC limit IND BBB 480 Downgraded ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)