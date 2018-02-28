India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Feb 28

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 27, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Armstrong Spinning Mills Pvt LtdNon-FB WC limits IND A3 20 Assigned Eapro Global Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4+ 10 Assigned Rajendra Kumar Kalal Non-FB limits IND A4+ 95 Affirmed Spun Micro-Processing Pvt. Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A3 10 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 4S Spintex India Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 121.62 Assigned 4S Spintex India Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- /IND A4+ 60 Assigned Altico Capital India Ltd NCDs IND AA- 2500 Assigned Altico Capital India Ltd Bk loans IND AA- 12000 Assigned Armstrong Spinning Mills Pvt LtdFB WC limits IND BBB- /IND A3 250 Assigned Brightstar Telecommunications FB WC limits IND A-(SO) /IND 5600 Assigned India Ltd A2+(SO) Brightstar Telecommunications Non-FB WC limits IND A-(SO) /IND 1470 Assigned India Ltd A2+(SO) Eapro Global Ltd TL IND BB 10 Assigned Eapro Global Ltd FB WC limit IND BB /IND A4+ 80 Assigned Ess Kay Fincorp Ltd NCDs Provisional IND 250 Assigned A(SO) Iris Sbl Northern Arc 2018 Series A1 pass-through Provisional IND 134.37 Assigned certificates (PTCs) BBB(SO) M P Entertainment And TL WD 558.7 Withdrawn Developers Pvt Ltd Modulus Cosmetics FB-limits IND BBB- /IND A3 190 Upgraded (increased from INR131.244mln) Modulus Cosmetics Non-FB limits WD 6.3 Withdrawn Priyanka Communications (I) Pvt FB limits IND BBB+ 940 Migrated to Ltd Non Cooperating Category Priyanka Communications (I) Pvt Non-FB limits IND BBB+/IND A2 260 Migrated to Ltd Non Cooperating Category Priyanka Communications (I) Pvt Proposed FB limits Provisional IND 260 Migrated to Ltd BBB+ Non Cooperating Category Priyanka Communications (I) Pvt Proposed non-FB limits Provisional IND 540 Migrated to Ltd BBB+ Non Cooperating /Provisional IND A2 Category Rajendra Kumar Kalal FB limits IND BB 50 Affirmed Sansar Trust Feb 2017 II Series A pass-through IND AAA (SO) 278.85 Affirmed certificates (PTCs) Sansar Trust Feb 2017 II Second loss credit IND BBB (SO) 26.51 Affirmed facility SLCF Saravana Stores TL IND BBB- 1753.5 Assigned Saravana Stores FB WC limit IND BBB- /IND A3 1820 Assigned Shalimar Ksmb Projects TL IND BB+ 500 Assigned Sikar Bikaner Highway Ltd Senior project Bk loan IND BBB 4000 Affirmed Spun Micro-Processing Pvt. Ltd TL IND BBB- 180 Assigned Spun Micro-Processing Pvt. Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB- /IND A3 160 Assigned Thetis CV Ifmr Capital 2017 Series A1 pass-through IND A+(SO) 183.5 Upgraded certificates (PTCs) Thetis CV Ifmr Capital 2017 Series A2 PTCs IND BBB-(SO) 51.27 Upgraded ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)