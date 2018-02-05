India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Feb 5

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 2, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrawal Structure Mills Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 100 Affirmed Anand Construwell Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 80 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Arrow Construction Non-FB limits IND A4+ 80 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Element Chemilink Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 20 Affirmed Jeewan Motors Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 10 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Prateek Alloys Non-FB WC limits IND A4 120 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Sara Suole Non-FB limit IND A2+ 150 Assigned Sun Steel Industries Non-FB limits IND A4+ 115 Upgraded from IND A4 Steel Impex & Industries FB Fac (ST) IND D 230 Downgraded from IND A4 Kotak Urja Non-FB Fac (ST) IND D 120 Downgraded from IND A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrawal Structure Mills FB WC limits IND BB 200 Downgraded from BB+ Anand Construwell FB WC limit IND BB+ 130 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Anand Mine FB WC limits IND BB 60 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Anand Mine Long-TL IND BB 40.15 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Arrow Construction FB Limits IND BB 20 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Balaji Action Buildwell TL IND A+ 1250 Affirmed Balaji Action Buildwell FB limit IND A+ / IND A1+ 800 Affirmed Balaji Action Buildwell Non-FB limit IND A+ / IND A1+ 250 Affirmed Balaji Action Buildwell FB limit** IND A+ / IND A1+ 200 Assigned **The final rating has been assigned following the receipt of sanction letters from BAB. Balaji Action Buildwell Proposed FB limit* Provisional IND 100 Affirmed A+/Provisional IND A1+ *The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by BAB to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Deys Cold Storage FB WC limit IND B+ 81 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Electroteknica Switchgears FB limits IND B+ 15 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Electroteknica Switchgears Non-FB limits IND B+ 50 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Element Chemilink TL IND BB+ 10.8 Affirmed Element Chemilink FB WC limits IND BB+ / IND A4+35 Affirmed Jaya Poultry TL IND B 85.1 Assigned Jaya Poultry FB WC limit IND B / IND A4 40 Assigned Jeewan Motors FB limits IND BB 300 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category K.P. Solvex FB WC limit IND B/IND A4 310 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Kotak Urja TL (LT) IND D 62.5 Downgraded from IND BB- Kotak Urja FB WC Fac (LT) IND D 220 Downgraded from IND BB- Kurinji Spinning Mills Long-TL IND BB 64.5 Assigned Kurinji Spinning Mills FB WC limit IND BB 149.5 Assigned M P Entertainment And DevelopersTL IND BB 558.7 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Navnitlal TL WD 6.7 Withdrawn Navnitlal FB WC limits WD 140 Withdrawn Pg Electroplast’S FB limits IND BBB- 370 Assigned Prateek Alloys FB WC limits IND B+ 100 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category R. K. Das Jewellers TL IND B+ 2 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category R. K. Das Jewellers FB limits IND B+/ A4 70 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category R. K. Vision FB limits IND B+ / A4 130 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Sara Suole TL IND A- 519.2 Assigned Sara Suole FB limit IND A-/ IND A2+ 2200 Assigned Shree Jagdamba Construction FB Limits IND BB+ 50 - Company Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Shri Mahabir Dyg & Ptg FB Limits IND BB+ 300 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Sidy Datacom FB WC limit IND B+ / IND A4 250 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Sun Steel Industries FB limits IND BB- 60 Upgraded from IND B+ Top In Town FB limits IND B+ 50 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Vadalia Foods TL IND B 171 Downgraded from IND B+ Vadalia Foods FB WC limit IND B / IND A4 70 - Long-term rating downgraded; Short-term rating affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)