India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Feb 6

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 5, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Carraro India Non-FB limits IND A1 690 Affirmed Cde Asia Non-FB limits (BG and IND A4+ 71.5 - loan equivalent risk) Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category / ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Gurusharanam Foods Non-FB WC IND A4 0.14 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category / ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sagar Industries & Distilleries Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 90 Affirmed (reduced from INR160) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arch Infra Properties Long-TL IND BB 250 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Awadh Oils FB limits IND BB- 75 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Carraro India Long-TL IND A 824 Affirmed (reduced from INR1,737.4) Carraro India FB limits IND A 1230 Affirmed Cde Asia TL IND BB 14.3 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category / ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Cde Asia Non-FB limits (capex IND BB 11 - buyers credit) Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category / ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Cde Asia FB WC Fac IND BB / A4+ 140 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category / ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Chandigarh Educational Society TL IND BBB+ 308.7 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category / ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Gurusharanam Foods FB WC limit IND B+ / IND A4 62.5 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category / ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Haldia Petrochemicals Long-TL IND AA- 36.69 Upgraded from IND A+ Haldia Petrochemicals FB limits IND AA- / A1+ 3.5 Upgraded from IND A+/ Affirmed Haldia Petrochemicals Non-FB limits IND AA- / A1+ 14.5 Upgraded from IND A+/ Affirmed Haldia Petrochemicals Proposed long-TL* Provisional IND 2.31 Upgraded AA- *The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents for the above facilities by HPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. M/S Avigna Properties TL IND BB+ 200 Assigned Malwa Automotives FB WC limit IND BB- / IND A4+130 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Paschim Hydro Energy Senior project Bk loansWD 330 Withdrawn Puneet Automobiles TL IND BB 31.53 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category / ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Puneet Automobiles FB WC limit IND BB / IND A4+ 470 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category / ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Puneet Laboratories Long-TL IND B+ 60.96 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category / ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Puneet Laboratories FB Fac IND B+ / A4 50 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category / ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sagar Industries & Distilleries FB Fac IND BB- 200 Affirmed (increased from INR150) Sagar Industries & Distilleries Long-TL WD 6.28 Withdrawn Sangeeth Textiles TL IND BB+ 170.04 Downgraded from BBB- Sangeeth Textiles FB WC limits IND BB+ / IND A4+300 Downgraded from BBB- / A3 Sangeeth Textiles FB WC limits WD 100 Withdrawn (paid in full) Silver Star Group FB WC limit# IND B 100 Assigned # The final rating is assigned following the receipt of sanction letter by Ind-Ra. Silver Star Group Proposed TL* Provisional IND B100 Assigned * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents for the above facility by MCPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Spectrum Complex Long-TL IND BB- 183.1 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category / ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Stonex India TL IND BBB- 330 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category / ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Stonex India FB limits IND BBB- /IND A3 450 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category / ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Style Marketing FB WC limit IND BB- /IND A4+ 130 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)