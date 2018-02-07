India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Feb 7

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 6, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Retail Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1 658.3 Affirmed (reduced from INR820mln) Classic Knits India Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC (ST) IND D 20 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Pollutech Engineering Non-FB WC limit IND A3 30 Assigned Precision Infomatic (M) Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 20 Assigned Srithik Ispat (P) Ltd Non-FB limits (ST) IND D 3 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category issuer Not Cooperating LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Green Energy (Up) Ltd TL IND BBB 10740 Assigned Adani Green Energy (Up) Ltd WC loan IND BBB 850 Assigned Adani Green Energy (Up) Ltd Loan Equivalent Risk IND BBB 240 Assigned Aditya Birla Retail Ltd TL IND A+ 18476.7 Affirmed (reduced from INR21,666.3mln) Aditya Birla Retail Ltd NCD (NCDs) IND A+ 10000 Affirmed (reduced from INR14,500mln) Aditya Birla Retail Ltd FB WC limits IND A+ /IND A1 18216.2 Affirmed (increased from INR14,865mln) Aditya Birla Retail Ltd WC limits# IND A+ /IND A1 2648.8 Assigned #The final ratings have been assigned following the receipt of sanction letters for the facilities. Bangalore Metro Rail Bonds IND AA 3000 Affirmed Corporation Ltd Bangalore Metro Rail Proposed bonds Provisional IND 5000 Affirmed Corporation Ltd AA Bangalore Metro Rail CP (CP)* WD 1500 Withdrawn Corporation Ltd * BMRCL did not issue CP during October 2016-December 2017 and does not intend to issue CP in the future. Classic Knits India Pvt Ltd TL (LT) IND D 366.25 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Classic Knits India Pvt Ltd FB WC (LT) IND D 741 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Novel Sugar Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ /IND A4+ 170 Upgraded from IND BB/Affirmed (increased from INR47.5mln) People Combine Avenues Ltd Bk loans IND A 1500 Affirmed People Combine Avenues Ltd FB WC IND A 300 Affirmed Pollutech Engineering FB WC limit IND BBB- 180 Assigned Pollutech Engineering TL IND BBB- 66.11 Assigned Precision Infomatic (M) Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+/ IND A4+ 140 Assigned Radha Steel’S FB WC limits IND BB-/ IND A4+ 240 Affirmed Sagarshree Hospital And TL IND B+ 140 Migrated to Research Institute Pvt Ltd Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Sonali Autos Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B+ 430 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Sonali Autos Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 18.3 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Sree Gurudeva Charitable And Bk loans IND BB- 161.24 Migrated to Educational Trust Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Sree Gurudeva Charitable And FB WC Fac IND BB- 70 Migrated to Educational Trust Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not Cooperating Srithik Ispat (P) Ltd FB limits (LT) IND D 180 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category issuer Not Cooperating Srithik Ispat (P) Ltd LT loans (LT) IND D 41.38 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category issuer Not Cooperating Suryoday One Energy Pvt Ltd Rupee TL* Provisional IND 2121 Assigned BBB+ *Including letter of credit and letter of undertaking sub-limits ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)