India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Feb 8

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 7, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chetan Overseas (Delhi) Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 120 Affirmed Exim Logistics Pvt Ltd Non-FBL IND A3+ 20 Affirmed Greenpiece Landscapes India Pvt Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 87.5 Migrated to Ltd Non Cooperating Category Natural Agritech Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 22.5 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Paramount Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 75 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Action International Pvt Ltd FB limits - 120 Withdrawn Action International Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - 90 Withdrawn Action International Pvt Ltd Long-TL - 20.4 Withdrawn Balaji Action Wooddecor Pvt Ltd FB limits - 10 Withdrawn Balaji Action Wooddecor Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - 80 Withdrawn Capital Ventures Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- /IND A4+ 180 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Centurion School Of Rural Bk loans IND BBB- 446.61 Assigned Enterprise Management Trust Centurion School Of Rural FB WC limits IND BBB- 47.5 Assigned Enterprise Management Trust Chetan Overseas (Delhi) Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB/IND A4+ 200 Affirmed Exim Logistics Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BBB 180 Affirmed Greenpiece Landscapes India Pvt FB WC limit IND BB 62.5 Migrated to Ltd Non Cooperating Category Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages FB and non-FB WC limitsIND AAA/INDA1+ 3100 Assigned Pvt Ltd Hindustan Prefab Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND BBB/RWE/IND 400 Placed on A2/RWE Rating Watch Evolving Infres Methodex Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB+/IND A2+ 10 Affirmed Infres Methodex Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND BBB+/IND A2+ 390 Affirmed Infres Methodex Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FBL* Provisional IND 100 Affirmed BBB+/ Provisional IND A2+ * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents for the above facilities by IMPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Natural Agritech Pvt Ltd TL IND B- 73.7 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Natural Agritech Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B- 40 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Paramount Textile Mills Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 101.78 Assigned Paramount Textile Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB/IND A4+ 190 Assigned Paramount Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed FB limits* Provisional IND 20 Assigned BB/Provisional IND A4+ *The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facility by PTMPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Sai Maithili Power Company Pvt Bk loans IND B+ 630 Downgraded Ltd The Saswad Mali Sugar Factory CC limits (LT) IND D 764.7 Downgraded Ltd from IND B+ The Saswad Mali Sugar Factory TL (LT) IND D 864.23 Downgraded Ltd from IND B+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 