February 8, 2018 / 5:40 AM / a day ago

India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Feb 8

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

    Feb 8 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
February 7, 2018.

COMPANY                         INSTRUMENT             RATING          AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                      (RS.MLN)
------                          ----------             ------          ------   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Chetan Overseas (Delhi) Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits          IND A4+          120      Affirmed
Exim Logistics Pvt Ltd          Non-FBL                IND A3+          20       Affirmed
Greenpiece Landscapes India Pvt Non-FB WC limit        IND A4+          87.5     Migrated to
Ltd                                                                              Non
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Natural Agritech Pvt Ltd        Non-FB limits          IND A4           22.5     Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Paramount Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac             IND A4+          75       Assigned


LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Action International Pvt Ltd    FB limits              -                120      Withdrawn
Action International Pvt Ltd    Non-FBL                -                90       Withdrawn
Action International Pvt Ltd    Long-TL                -                20.4     Withdrawn
Balaji Action Wooddecor Pvt Ltd FB limits              -                10       Withdrawn
Balaji Action Wooddecor Pvt Ltd Non-FBL                -                80       Withdrawn
Capital Ventures Pvt Ltd        FB WC limit            IND BB- /IND A4+ 180      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Centurion School Of Rural       Bk loans               IND BBB-         446.61   Assigned
Enterprise Management Trust
Centurion School Of Rural       FB WC limits           IND BBB-         47.5     Assigned
Enterprise Management Trust
Chetan Overseas (Delhi) Pvt Ltd FB limits              IND BB/IND A4+   200      Affirmed
Exim Logistics Pvt Ltd          FB limit               IND BBB          180      Affirmed
Greenpiece Landscapes India Pvt FB WC limit            IND BB           62.5     Migrated to
Ltd                                                                              Non
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages   FB and non-FB WC limitsIND AAA/INDA1+   3100     Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Hindustan Prefab Ltd            Non-FB WC limit        IND BBB/RWE/IND  400      Placed on
                                                       A2/RWE                    Rating Watch
                                                                                 Evolving
Infres Methodex Pvt Ltd         FB limits              IND BBB+/IND A2+ 10       Affirmed
Infres Methodex Pvt Ltd         Non-FB limits          IND BBB+/IND A2+ 390      Affirmed
Infres Methodex Pvt Ltd         Proposed non-FBL*      Provisional IND  100      Affirmed
                                                       BBB+/
                                                       Provisional IND A2+
* The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction
  and execution of the loan documents for the above 
  facilities by IMPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Natural Agritech Pvt Ltd        TL                     IND B-           73.7     Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Natural Agritech Pvt Ltd        FB limits              IND B-           40       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Paramount Textile Mills Pvt Ltd TL                     IND BB           101.78   Assigned
Paramount Textile Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac                 IND BB/IND A4+   190      Assigned
Paramount Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed FB limits*    Provisional IND  20       Assigned
                                                       BB/Provisional
                                                       IND A4+
*The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and
 execution of loan documents for the above facility by PTMPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Sai Maithili Power Company Pvt  Bk loans               IND B+           630      Downgraded
Ltd
The Saswad Mali Sugar Factory   CC limits (LT)         IND D            764.7    Downgraded
Ltd                                                                              from IND B+
The Saswad Mali Sugar Factory   TL (LT)                IND D            864.23   Downgraded
Ltd                                                                              from IND B+
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in

$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
