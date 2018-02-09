India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Feb 9

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 8, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chanakya Technos Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 81.5 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Dns Electronics Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 8 Upgraded Dns Electronics Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB WC Provisional IND 2 Upgraded limit A4+ Kalindi Ispat Pvt Ltd. Non-FB limits IND A4+ 10 Affirmed Kannappan Iron And Steel Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 334 Migrated to Company Pvt Ltd Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Quality Tea Plantations Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4+ 7.5 Affirmed Sir Biotech India Ltd Non-FB facility IND A4+ 150 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chanakya Technos Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 21.5 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Dns Electronics Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB-/IND A4+ 152 Upgraded Dns Electronics Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limit Provisional IND 78 Upgraded BB-/Provisional IND A4+ Il&Fs Transportation Networks Long-TL IND A/RWN 1.19 Placed on RWN Ltd reduced from 5.5 mln Il&Fs Transportation Networks NCDs (NCDs) IND A/RWN 8 Placed on RWN Ltd reduced from 9.25 mln Il&Fs Transportation Networks CPs (CPs)* IND A1/RWN 3.1 Placed on RWN Ltd * CPs are backed by a credit line of INR3.1 billion from an ‘IND AAA’ rated financial institution which shall remain undrawn and be available for redeeming the outstanding CPs at all point of time. Il&Fs Transportation Networks Proposed NCDs** Provisional IND 7 Placed on RWN Ltd A/RWN ** The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the execution of the loan documents for the above facility by ITNL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.; increased from 5.75 mln Il&Fs Transportation Networks Proposed TL** Provisional IND 4.31 Assigned and Ltd A/RWN placed on RWN ** The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the execution of the loan documents for the above facility by ITNL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Jagannath Rice Mill FB WC limit IND BB- 125.5 Assigned Kalindi Ispat Pvt Ltd. FB limits IND BB 117.5 Upgraded Kannappan Iron And Steel FB WC limit IND BB+/IND A4+ 300 Migrated to Company Pvt Ltd Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) M R Diamond FB limits IND BB/IND A4+ 120 Assigned Quality Tea Plantations Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- 135 Affirmed increased from 105.4 mln Quality Tea Plantations Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 25.2 Affirmed reduced from 26.4 mln Rajathadri Jewellers Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B/IND A4 180 Assigned Sir Biotech India Ltd TL-1 IND BB+ 15 Affirmed reduced from 61.8 mln Sir Biotech India Ltd TL-2 IND BB+ 506.25 Affirmed increased from 350.0 mln Sir Biotech India Ltd TL-3 IND BB+ 568.75 Affirmed increased from 250.0 mln Sir Biotech India Ltd TL-4 IND BB+ 325 Affirmed increased from 200.0 mln Sir Biotech India Ltd FB facility WD 23 Withdrawn (paid in full) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)