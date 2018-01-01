India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jan 1

Jan 1 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of December 29, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Money Ltd CP IND A1+ 4000 Assigned Blp Energy Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit Provisional IND 1000 Assigned A1+(SO) Brahmaputra Biochem Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4 37.5 Assigned Shreeji Infrastructure India Non-FB limits IND A2 1850 Affirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Raja Rajeswari Non-FB WC limits IND A3+ 650 Upgraded Constructions (I) Pvt Ltd (increased from INR300mln) SV Power Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 100 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arumugam Research And Bk loans IND BBB- 163 Affirmed Educational Foundation Arumugam Research And FB WC limit IND BBB- 20 Affirmed Educational Foundation Brahmaputra Biochem Pvt Ltd LT loans IND B+ 612.7 Assigned Brahmaputra Biochem Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND B+ /IND A4 179.4 Assigned Krishnapatnam Port Co. Ltd Senior loans (facility IND A- 44000 Withdrawn A) Krishnapatnam Port Co. Ltd Senior loans (facility IND A- 7500 Withdrawn B) Krishnapatnam Port Co. Ltd FB Facility IND A- 2000 Withdrawn Krishnapatnam Port Co. Ltd Non-FB Facility IND A- 2000 Withdrawn Pnb Housing Finance Ltd NCDs IND AAA 80000 Assigned Raidurgam Developers Ltd Proposed long-TL* Provisional IND 7100 Assigned A- *The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents for the above facility by BEPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Rita International’S FB limit IND B 80 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Sansar Trust December 2017 VI Second loss credit Provisional IND 78.78 Assigned facility (SLCF) A-(SO) Sansar Trust December 2017 VI Series A pass-through Provisional IND 1969.45 Assigned certificates (PTCs) AA+(SO) Shreeji Infrastructure India FB limits IND BBB+ 140 Affirmed Pvt Ltd Shreeji Infrastructure India Proposed FBL WD 10 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Shreeji Infrastructure India Proposed non FB limits WD 240 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Sri Raja Rajeswari TL IND BBB 202.3 Upgraded from Constructions (I) Pvt Ltd IND BBB- (increased from INR80.2mln) Sri Raja Rajeswari FB WC limits IND BBB /IND A3+ 250 Upgraded Constructions (I) Pvt Ltd (increased from INR200mln) Sri Raja Rajeswari Proposed FB limit WD 100 Withdrawn Constructions (I) Pvt Ltd Sri Raja Rajeswari Proposed non-FB limit WD 50 Withdrawn Constructions (I) Pvt Ltd Sv Power Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 2590 Affirmed Sv Power Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- 200 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)