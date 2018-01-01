FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jan 1
#Asia
January 1, 2018

India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jan 1

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

    Jan 1 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
December 29, 2017.

COMPANY                         INSTRUMENT             RATING          AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                       (RS.MLN)
------                          ----------             ------          ------   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Birla Money Ltd          CP                     IND A1+          4000     Assigned
Blp Energy Pvt Ltd              Non-FB limit           Provisional IND  1000     Assigned
                                                       A1+(SO)
Brahmaputra Biochem Pvt Ltd     Non-FB Fac             IND A4           37.5     Assigned
Shreeji Infrastructure India    Non-FB limits          IND A2           1850     Affirmed
Pvt Ltd
Sri Raja Rajeswari              Non-FB WC limits       IND A3+          650      Upgraded
Constructions (I) Pvt Ltd
(increased from INR300mln)
SV Power Pvt Ltd                Non-FB WC limit        IND A4+          100      Affirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Arumugam Research And           Bk loans               IND BBB-         163      Affirmed
Educational Foundation
Arumugam Research And           FB WC limit            IND BBB-         20       Affirmed
Educational Foundation
Brahmaputra Biochem Pvt Ltd     LT loans               IND B+           612.7    Assigned
Brahmaputra Biochem Pvt Ltd     FB Fac                 IND B+ /IND A4   179.4    Assigned
Krishnapatnam Port Co. Ltd      Senior loans (facility IND A-           44000    Withdrawn
                                A)
Krishnapatnam Port Co. Ltd      Senior loans (facility IND A-           7500     Withdrawn
                                B)
Krishnapatnam Port Co. Ltd      FB Facility            IND A-           2000     Withdrawn
Krishnapatnam Port Co. Ltd      Non-FB Facility        IND A-           2000     Withdrawn
Pnb Housing Finance Ltd         NCDs                   IND AAA          80000    Assigned
Raidurgam Developers Ltd        Proposed long-TL*      Provisional IND  7100     Assigned
                                                       A-
*The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan
documents for the above facility by BEPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Rita International’S            FB limit               IND B            80       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Sansar Trust December 2017 VI   Second loss credit     Provisional IND  78.78    Assigned
                                facility (SLCF)        A-(SO)
Sansar Trust December 2017 VI   Series A pass-through  Provisional IND  1969.45  Assigned
                                certificates (PTCs)    AA+(SO)
Shreeji Infrastructure India    FB limits              IND BBB+         140      Affirmed
Pvt Ltd
Shreeji Infrastructure India    Proposed FBL           WD               10       Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Shreeji Infrastructure India    Proposed non FB limits WD               240      Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Sri Raja Rajeswari              TL                     IND BBB          202.3    Upgraded from
Constructions (I) Pvt Ltd                                                        IND BBB-
(increased from INR80.2mln)
Sri Raja Rajeswari              FB WC limits           IND BBB /IND A3+ 250      Upgraded
Constructions (I) Pvt Ltd
(increased from INR200mln)
Sri Raja Rajeswari              Proposed FB limit      WD               100      Withdrawn
Constructions (I) Pvt Ltd
Sri Raja Rajeswari              Proposed non-FB limit  WD               50       Withdrawn
Constructions (I) Pvt Ltd
Sv Power Pvt Ltd                TL                     IND BB-          2590     Affirmed
Sv Power Pvt Ltd                FB WC limit            IND BB-          200      Affirmed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in

$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

