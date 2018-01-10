India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jan 10

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 9, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Continental Milkose (I) Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4+ 125 Affirmed D. K. Continental Proposed non-FB WC Fac Provisional IND 500 Assigned A3 Ethos Power Pvt Ltd Non-FBL IND A4+ 240 Affirmed Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd ST debt IND A1+ 2500 Affirmed J. D. Overseas Proposed non-FB WC Fac*Provisional IND 500 Assigned A3 *The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facility by JDO to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Jsw Cement Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 900 Assigned Naturefresh Industries Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND A3+ 107.7 Assigned Naturefresh Industries Ltd Proposed non-FB WC Fac*Provisional IND 200 Assigned A3+ *The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facility by NIL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. P.C. Snehal Construction Pvt LtdNon-FB facility IND A3 810.5 Affirmed Rajiv Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 336 Assigned S.A.Aanandan Spinning Mills Pvt Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 60 Affirmed Ltd (reduced from INR67mln) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Continental Milkose (I) Ltd FB limit IND BB- /IND A4+ 225 Affirmed Continental Milkose (I) Ltd Proposed non-FB limit WD 50 Withdrawn Creator Poly Extrusions Llp TL IND B 63.9 Assigned Creator Poly Extrusions Llp FB WC limits IND B /IND A4 37 Assigned Creator Poly Extrusions Llp Proposed FB WC limits* Provisional IND 9.1 Assigned B /Provisional IND A4 *The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the execution of sanction letter for the above facilities by CPEL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Ethos Power Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- /IND A4+ 90 Affirmed Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd NCDs (NCDs) IND AA+ 3250 Affirmed Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd Subordinated debt IND AA+ 4250 Affirmed Imcola Crane Company Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 243.3 Affirmed (reduced from INR382.4mln) Imcola Crane Company Pvt Ltd TL (buyer’s credit) IND BBB 316 Assigned Imcola Crane Company Pvt Ltd BG IND BBB 1461.1 Affirmed (increased from INR24.6mln) Jsw Cement Ltd TL IND A- 10750 Assigned Metro Transit Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 420 Assigned Mj Logistics Services Ltd TL IND BB+/RWE 22 Placed on RWE (reduced from INR63.80MLN) Mj Logistics Services Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+/RWE/IND 42.5 Placed on RWE A4+/RWE National Cooperative Proposed bonds Provisional IND 2000 Assigned Development Corporation AA+ Naturefresh Industries Ltd TL IND BBB 29.7 Assigned Naturefresh Industries Ltd FB WC Fac IND BBB /IND A3+ 40 Assigned Naturefresh Industries Ltd Proposed FB WC Fac* Provisional IND 30 Assigned BBB /Provisional IND A3+ *The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facility by NIL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. P.C. Snehal Construction Pvt LtdFB facility IND BBB- /IND A3 135 Affirmed Rajiv Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BB- 210 Assigned S.A.Aanandan Spinning Mills Pvt Long-TL IND BB 84.5 Affirmed Ltd (reduced from INR113.7mln) S.A.Aanandan Spinning Mills Pvt FB Fac IND BB /IND A4+ 450 Affirmed Ltd Suryataap Energies And Senior project TL IND BBB- 275 Affirmed Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Ucn Cable Network Pvt Ltd CC facility IND BBB- 150 Affirmed Ucn Cable Network Pvt Ltd Proposed CC facility WD 50 withdrawn Ucn Cable Network Pvt Ltd Proposed TL WD 50 withdrawn ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. 