India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jan 15
#Asia
January 15, 2018 / 4:46 AM / in a day

India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jan 15

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    Jan 15 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
January 12, 2018.

COMPANY                         INSTRUMENT             RATING           AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                          ----------             ------           ------   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Suprajit Engineering Ltd        Non-FB WC limits       IND A1+          15       Affirmed
Tgs Investment & Trade Pvt Ltd  CP                     IND A1+          2500     Assigned

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Indraprastha Power Generation   FB limits              IND A-/ IND A2+  1250     Upgraded
Co. Ltd
reduced from 1,950 mln
Indraprastha Power Generation   Non-FB limits          IND A-/ IND A2+  400      Upgraded
Co. Ltd
Kumarapalayam Tollways Ltd      LT senior project Bk   IND D            2568     Affirmed
                                loan (LT)
reduced from 2,836.0 mln
Kumarapalayam Tollways Ltd      Subordinated loan (LT) IND D            172      Affirmed
reduced from 200 mln
Pragati Power Corporation Ltd   FB limits              IND A-/ IND A2+  3000     Upgraded
reduced from 3,200 mln
Pragati Power Corporation Ltd   Non-FB limits          IND A-/ IND A2+  1000     Upgraded
Salem Tollways Ltd              LT senior project Bk   IND D            1472.04  Affirmed
                                loan (LT)
reduced from 2,230 mln
Salem Tollways Ltd              Subordinated loan (LT) IND D            156.71   Affirmed
reduced from 200 mln
Suprajit Engineering Ltd        Long-TL                IND AA-          637.2    Affirmed
(reduced from INR1,059.1)
Suprajit Engineering Ltd        FB WC limits           IND AA-/ IND A1+ 2020     Affirmed
(increased from INR1,300.0)
Suprajit Engineering Ltd        Term deposit programme IND tAA          10       Affirmed
Take Solutions Ltd              LT Issuer Rating       IND AA-                   Assigned
West Bengal Infrastructure      Fixed deposit programmeIND tA-          100      Affirmed
Development Finance Corporation
Ltd

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in

$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
