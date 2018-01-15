India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jan 15

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 12, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Suprajit Engineering Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1+ 15 Affirmed Tgs Investment & Trade Pvt Ltd CP IND A1+ 2500 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Indraprastha Power Generation FB limits IND A-/ IND A2+ 1250 Upgraded Co. Ltd reduced from 1,950 mln Indraprastha Power Generation Non-FB limits IND A-/ IND A2+ 400 Upgraded Co. Ltd Kumarapalayam Tollways Ltd LT senior project Bk IND D 2568 Affirmed loan (LT) reduced from 2,836.0 mln Kumarapalayam Tollways Ltd Subordinated loan (LT) IND D 172 Affirmed reduced from 200 mln Pragati Power Corporation Ltd FB limits IND A-/ IND A2+ 3000 Upgraded reduced from 3,200 mln Pragati Power Corporation Ltd Non-FB limits IND A-/ IND A2+ 1000 Upgraded Salem Tollways Ltd LT senior project Bk IND D 1472.04 Affirmed loan (LT) reduced from 2,230 mln Salem Tollways Ltd Subordinated loan (LT) IND D 156.71 Affirmed reduced from 200 mln Suprajit Engineering Ltd Long-TL IND AA- 637.2 Affirmed (reduced from INR1,059.1) Suprajit Engineering Ltd FB WC limits IND AA-/ IND A1+ 2020 Affirmed (increased from INR1,300.0) Suprajit Engineering Ltd Term deposit programme IND tAA 10 Affirmed Take Solutions Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Assigned West Bengal Infrastructure Fixed deposit programmeIND tA- 100 Affirmed Development Finance Corporation Ltd ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)