India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jan 16

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 15, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ch.Gowri Shankar Infra Build NFBF IND A4+ 70 Affirmed (I) Pvt Ltd (increased from INR60) Dolswap Business Pvt Ltd NFBL IND A3 30 Affirmed Emirates Nbd Bank ST IND A1+ - Assigned Excellent Moulders NFBL IND A3 85 Affirmed Pn International NFBL IND A2 100 Assigned Shakthi Knitting Ltd NFBF IND A4+ 231 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Tenty Marketing Company Pvt Ltd NFBL IND A3 25 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ag8 Ventures Ltd LTL IND BB- 1379.5 Assigned Calcutta Radio Service Pvt Ltd FBL IND BB- 105 Assigned Ch.Gowri Shankar Infra Build FBF IND BB+ 80 Upgraded from (I) Pvt Ltd BB (increased from INR60) Dolswap Business Pvt Ltd FBL IND BBB- 130 Affirmed Emirates Nbd Bank LT IND AAA - Assigned Excellent Moulders FBL IND BB 60 Affirmed Pn International FBL IND BBB+ 210 Assigned Shakthi Knitting Ltd FBF IND BB+ 840 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Siddhartha Corporation Pvt Ltd FBL IND BBB + 150 Downgraded from IND A - (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) (increased from INR 1,000) Tenty Marketing Company Pvt Ltd FBL IND BBB- 80 Affirmed The Mohan Goldwater Breweries TL IND BB 680 Affirmed Ltd (reduced from INR730) The Mohan Goldwater Breweries FBWCL WD 50 Withdrawn Ltd (the instrument has been paid in full) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.