India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jan 17

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 16, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Deetya Projects Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 20 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Nabard CP IND A1+ 60 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Capacite Infraproject Bk Fac IND A / IND A1 9761.2 Upgraded from A- / A2+ Deetya Projects FB Fac IND BB- / IND A4+30 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Geetashree Pulses FB WC limit IND B+ 100 Upgraded from IND B Haridwar Natural Gas TL IND BBB+ 1040 Assigned Haridwar Natural Gas Non-FB limits IND BBB+ / A2+ 200 Assigned Kothari Products FB WC Fac IND A-/ IND A2+ 1100 Affirmed Kothari Products Non-FB WC Fac IND A-/ IND A2+ 13523 Affirmed Kothari Products Proposed non-FB Provisional IND 477 Affirmed facility * A- / Provisional IND A2 *The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facility by KPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Kothari Products Proposed FB facility WD 100 Withdrawn Mahabubnagar Solar Parks Rupee TL IND A- 562.5 Assigned Petronet Lng NCDs (NCDs) IND AAA 3 Upgraded from IND AA+ Petronet Lng Bonds IND AAA 6 Upgraded from IND AA+ Polepally Solar Parks Rupee TL IND A- 1324.5 Assigned Raipur Development Authority Bk Loan IND BBB 3403 Downgraded from IND BBB+ Raipur Development Authority Bk Loan IND BBB 785 Downgraded from IND BBB+ Raipur Development Authority Bk Loan IND BBB 675 Downgraded from IND BBB+ Shri Lakshmi Ganapathy FB WC limit IND B 215 Upgraded from Industries IND B- Sspdl LT Issuer IND BB - Affirmed Ujjawala Power Senior project Bk loansIND BBB 1584.7 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)