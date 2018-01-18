India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jan 18

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 17, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Khokhar Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Non FB WC limits IND A4+ 300 Affirmed Lal Baba Industrial Corporation Non-FB limits IND A4+ 30 Affirmed Pvt Ltd Manas Flour Mills Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 20 Affirmed Rajasthan Communications Proposed NFB WC limit Provisional IND 25 Assigned A4 Sara Spintex India Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 20 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ananda Exports FB limit IND B+/ IND A4 70 Assigned Choudhary Fashions Long-TL IND BB+ 23.31 Assigned Choudhary Fashions FB Fac IND BB+/ IND A4+ 197.5 Assigned Delhi Transco Ltd Long-TL IND A+ 6.2 Rating upgraded; Outlook revised (reduced from 6.73 mln) Delhi Transco Ltd Bond programme IND A+ 1.6 Rating upgraded; Outlook revised Delhi Transco Ltd FB limits IND A+/ IND A1 1.75 Rating upgraded; Outlook revised; Short- term rating affirmed Delhi Transco Ltd Non-FB limits IND A+/ IND A1 1 Rating upgraded; Outlook revised; Short- term rating affirmed Ess Kay Fincorp Ltd NCDs Provisional IND 350 Assigned A(SO) Jain Sarvodaya Vidhya Gyanpith TL (LT) IND D 1041 Affirmed Samiti Khokhar Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 50 Affirmed Khushiya Industries Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB- 215 Assigned Khushiya Industries Pvt Ltd TL 1 IND BBB- 27.5 Assigned Khushiya Industries Pvt Ltd TL 2 IND BBB- 37.6 Assigned Lal Baba Industrial Corporation FB limits IND BB 114 Affirmed Pvt Ltd Lincon Polymers Pvt Ltd FB WCFac WD 180 Withdrawn Lincon Polymers Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC Fac WD 5 Withdrawn M/S. Mittal Fibers FB WC limits IND B+ 60 Affirmed M/S. Mittal Fibers Long-TL IND B+ 3.3 Affirmed (reduced from 7.04 mln) Manas Flour Mills Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 123.4 Affirmed (increased from 101.79 mln) Manas Flour Mills Ltd FB limits WD 3 Withdrawn (paid in full) Om Gram Udyog Samiti TL (LT) IND D 9.74 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Om Gram Udyog Samiti WC facility (LT) IND D 15 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Rajasthan Communications FB WC limit IND B+/ IND A4 25 Assigned Religare Enterprises Ltd ST debt (CP) IND A3/ RWN 500 Downgraded; Maintained on RWN Religare Enterprises Ltd Senior secured NCDs IND BBB-/ RWN 1760 Downgraded; (NCDs) Maintained on RWN Religare Finvest Ltd CP^ IND A3+/ RWN 30000 Downgraded; maintained on RWN ^ Unutilised as on 17 January 2018 Religare Finvest Ltd ST Bk loans IND A3+/ RWN 30000 Downgraded; maintained on RWN Religare Finvest Ltd Lower Tier 2 sub-debt IND BBB/ RWN 7500 Downgraded; maintained on RWN Religare Finvest Ltd LT Bk loans IND BBB/ RWN 150000 Downgraded; maintained on RWN Religare Finvest Ltd LT debentures IND BBB/ RWN 30000 Downgraded; maintained on RWN Religare Housing Development CP^ IND A3/ RWN 2000 Downgraded; Finance Corporation Ltd Maintained on RWN Religare Housing Development ST Bk loan IND A3/ RWN 2000 Downgraded; Finance Corporation Ltd Maintained on RWN Religare Housing Development LT Bk loan IND BBB-/ RWN 10000 Downgraded; Finance Corporation Ltd Maintained on RWN Religare Housing Development NCDs (NCDs) IND BBB-/ RWN 1000 Downgraded; Finance Corporation Ltd Maintained on RWN Responsive Sutip Ltd Senior project Bk loan IND BBB 1844.3 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Sara Spintex India Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B- 287.3 Assigned Sara Spintex India Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B- 150 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.