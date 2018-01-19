India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jan 19

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 18, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allweld Engineers Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4 10 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Allweld Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB WC Provisional IND 12.5 Migrated to limit A4 Non Cooperating Category ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Beekay Steel Industries Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 170 Assigned Beekay Steel Industries Ltd Proposed non-FB limits*Provisional IND 10 Assigned A2+ *The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the execution of the loan documents for the above facility by BSIL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Modtech Material Handling Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 50 Migrated to Projects Pvt Ltd Non Cooperating Category ISSUER NOT COOPERATING LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allweld Engineers Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B+ 45 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Allweld Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limit Provisional IND 16 Migrated to B+ Non Cooperating Category ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Balaji Powertronics FB limit IND A+ /IND A1+ 650 Upgraded Balaji Powertronics Non-FB limit IND A+ /IND A1+ 100 Upgraded Beekay Steel Industries Ltd FB limits IND A- 250 Assigned Chhattisgarh State Power Bonds IND A(SO) 5000 Affirmed Distribution Co. Ltd Chhattisgarh State Power WC Fac IND A(SO) 5000 Affirmed Distribution Co. Ltd Chhattisgarh State Power TL IND A 7150 AFfirmed Transmission Co. Ltd Chhattisgarh State Power WC Fac IND A 1050 AFfirmed Transmission Co. Ltd Himachal Power Products FB limit IND A+ /IND A1+ 250 Upgraded Himachal Power Products Non-FB limit IND A+ /IND A1+ 110 Upgraded Jindal Polyweaves Pvt Ltd FB WC Fac IND BB /IND A4+ 89 Assigned Mangalayatan University TL I IND B+ 54.79 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Mangalayatan University TL II IND B+ 260.46 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Microtek International Pvt Ltd TL IND A+ 53.3 Upgraded from from IND A (reduced from INR120mln) Microtek International Pvt Ltd FB limit IND A+/ IND A1+ 750 Upgraded Microtek International Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A+/ IND A1+ 150 Upgraded Modtech Material Handling FB WC limit IND BB+ /IND A4+ 43.5 Migrated to Projects Pvt Ltd Non Cooperating Category ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Pcm Cement Concrete Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 80 Downgraded Pcm Cement Concrete Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND BB+ /IND A4+ 920 Downgraded Shiv Shakti Thermo Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 59 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Shiv Shakti Thermo Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB /IND A4+ 20 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Shivalik Industries FB limit IND A+ /IND A1+ 250 Upgraded Shivalik Industries Non-FB limit IND A+ /IND A1+ 105 Upgraded Synergy Remedies Pvt Ltd FB WC limit (LT/ST) IND D 100 Downgraded Synergy Remedies Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit (ST) IND D 40 Downgraded Synergy Remedies Pvt Ltd TL (LT) IND D 143.9 Downgraded Synergy Remedies Pvt Ltd Proposed TL limits WD 177 Withdrawn Synergy Remedies Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limits WD 133 Withdrawn U.P. Power Corporation Ltd NCDs IND A+(SO) 44982 Assigned Universal Power Products FB limit IND A+ /IND A1+ 160 Upgraded Universal Power Products Non-FB limit IND A+ /IND A1+ 80 Upgraded ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.