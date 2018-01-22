India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jan 22

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 19, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Infrastructure & Buildcon Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 70 Assigned Genus Power Infrastructures CP (within the FB WC IND A1 1000 Affirmed limits) Jubilant Sports Cars Non-FB WC limits IND A3 35 Downgraded from A3+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Infrastructure & Buildcon FB WC limits IND BB 50 Assigned Adani Green Energy Long-TL* IND A 17.5 Assigned * The facility will be used in the following manner: i) INR5 billion will be utilised for meeting the equity commitment to current projects. ii) INR2.5 billion will be used to repay the existing short-term loan. iii) INR10 billion will be used towards growth capital and paying back the additional funds infused by the promoters into AGEL. Adani Green Energy Non-FB limits IND A / A1 10 Assigned Adani Green Energy Short-TL WD 1.5 - Withdrawn (repaid in full) Adani Hazira Port External commercial - - Withdrawn borrowings Adani Hazira Port External commercial - - Withdrawn borrowings Adani Hazira Port Non-FB Fac - 2650 Withdrawn Baba Puran Dass Financial Term deposits* IND TB 20 Assigned Services * The amount is yet to be raised. Chhattisgarh State Power TL IND A 42.25 Affirmed Generation Company Chhattisgarh State Power WC Fac IND A / A1 8.5 Affirmed Generation Company Donatello Ifmr Capital Series A1 pass-through IND A 41.2 Affirmed certificates (PTCs) Donatello Ifmr Capital Series A2 PTCs IND BB+ 12 Affirmed Ess Kay Fincorp NCDs IND A 300 Assigned Genus Power Infrastructures FB limits IND A+ / IND A1 2000 - Long-term rating upgraded from IND A Short-term rating Affirmed Genus Power Infrastructures Non-FB limits IND A+ / IND A1 6370 - Long-term rating upgraded from IND A. Short-term rating Affirmed. Idfc Bank Senior bonds IND AAA 325.2 Placed on RWN Idfc Bank Senior infra bonds IND AAA 90.7 Placed on RWN Jubilant Autoworks FB WC limits IND BBB- / A3 20 Downgraded from IND BBB+ / A3+ Jubilant Autoworks Non-FB WC limits WD* 100 - Downgraded and Withdrawn (Repaid in full) * Withdrawn after being downgraded to ‘IND A3(SO)’. Jubilant Motorworks TL IND BBB- 542.9 Downgraded from IND BBB+ Jubilant Motorworks FB WC limits IND BBB- / A3 300 Downgraded from IND BBB+ / A3+ Jubilant Motorworks Non-FB WC limits* WD 5 - Downgraded and Withdrawn (repaid in full) * The facility has been withdrawn after being downgraded to ‘IND A3’. Jubilant Sports Cars FB WC limits IND BBB- / IND A325 Downgraded from IND BBB / A3+ Nikita Jewellers FB limits IND BB+ 156 Upgraded from IND BB Patdiam Jewellery FB WC limits IND BB- / IND A4+210 Affirmed (reduced from INR215.1) Polepally Solar Parks Rupee TL IND A- 1342.5 Assigned S J Exports FB WC limits IND B+ / IND A4 180 Affirmed Ubilant Motorworks (South) FB WC limits IND BBB- / A3 120 Downgraded from IND BBB+ / A3+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)