India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jan 23

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 22, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambica Steels Ltd NFB WC limits IND A3 1150 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Green Energy Ltd Long-TL* IND A 17500 Assigned * The facility will be used in the following manner: INR5 billion will be utilised for meeting the equity commitment to current projects and the balance will be primarily used towards growth capital and paying back the additional funds infused by the promoters into AGEL. Adani Green Energy Ltd Non-FB limits IND A /IND A1 10000 Assigned Adani Green Energy Ltd Short-TL WD 1500 Withdrawn Ambica Steels Ltd TL IND BBB- 70 Affirmed (reduced from INR130mln) Ambica Steels Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- 600 Affirmed Chennai Water Desalination Ltd Senior project Bk IND D 3780 Affirmed loans (LT) Chennai Water Desalination Ltd Performance security IND D 50 Affirmed (executed in the form of a BG) (LT) Dheepti Spices FB WC limits IND B/IND A4 54 Affirmed Ess Kay Fincorp Ltd NCDs IND A(SO) 200 Assigned Irb Talegaon Amravati Tollway Senior project Bk loan - 3765 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Ircon-Soma Tollway Pvt Ltd Senior project Bk loans WD 3813* withdrawn *outstanding INR1,268 million on 30 April 2017 Ivrcl Indore Gujarat Tollways Senior project Bk loan IND D 11785.65 Affirmed Ltd (LT) (reduced from INR13,726.8 mln) Ivrcl Indore Gujarat Tollways BG (LT) IND D 70 Affirmed Ltd Motor Sales Ltd FB WC limit IND B+ /IND A4 91 Affirmed (reduced from INR186mln) Motor Sales Ltd TL WD 65.68 withdrawn Rayalaseema Expressway Pvt Ltd Senior project Bk IND D 7030 Affirmed loans (LT) Water And Sanitation Pooled FundBond - PFDF enhanced IND AA(SO) 13.4 Affirmed issue I (reduced from INR40.2mln) Water And Sanitation Pooled FundBond - PFDF enhanced IND AA(SO) 433.72 Affirmed issue II (reduced from INR831.9mln) Water And Sanitation Pooled FundBond - MFI- tranche I IND AA(SO) 510 Affirmed Water And Sanitation Pooled FundBond - MFI- tranche II IND AA(SO) 510 Affirmed Water And Sanitation Pooled FundBond - issue 2002 WD 12.8 withdrawn ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)