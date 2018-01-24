India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jan 24

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 23, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Glory Products Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 32.5 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Jindal Infrastructure NFBL IND A4 40 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Jindal-Prl Infrastructure Non-FB limit IND A4 90 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Premier (I) Bearings Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A3 10 Affirmed Rajasthan Metals Non-FB limits IND A4+ 140 Upgraded IND A4 (reduced from INR145), (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Rajasthan Metals Proposed non-FB limits*IND A4+ 75 Assigned * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facility by RM to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Rajasthan Metals FB limits IND BB- IND A4+ 60 Upgraded from IND B+ / IND A4 (increased from INR40),(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Sleepers Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 50 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Ujala Publications Ltd CP (carved out of WC IND A1+ 500 Affirmed limits) Vasudev Power Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND A4+ 75 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Zkl Bearings (I) Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A3 150 Assigned Zkl Bearings (I) Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB WC Provisional IND 50 Assigned limit* A3 *The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by ZKLIBPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Fortesi Sbl Ifmr Capital 2018 Series A1 pass-through IND BBBB-(SO) 100 Assigned (An Abs Transaction) certificates (PTCs) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Geetanjali Spices FB WC limits IND B+ 100 Assigned Glory Products Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 27.5 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Green Infra Wind Power Bk loan IND A 6290 Upgraded from Generation Ltd IND BBB Green Infra Wind Power CC/overdraft facility IND A 300 Upgraded from Generation Ltd IND BBB Green Infra Wind Power Capex LOC* IND A 2500 Upgraded from Generation Ltd IND BBB *A facility commonly availed by GIWPGL and Green Infra Wind Energy Limited (IND A+). Irb Pathankot Amritsar Toll Senior project Bk loan WD 9240* Withdrawn Road Pvt Ltd * includes external commercial borrowing totalling USD39.23 Jindal Infrastructure FBL IND B+ 50 (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Jindal-Prl Infrastructure FB limit IND B+ 30 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Lotus Gem FB limits IND BB- /IND A4+ 150 Assigned Megha Engineering & FB WC limits IND A+ / IND A1+ 550 Assigned Infrastructures Ltd Megha Engineering & Non-FB WC limits IND A+ / IND A1+ 9500 Assigned Infrastructures Ltd National Hotels Ltd TL IND B- 50 Assigned National Hotels Ltd FB WC Fac IND B- / IND A4 30 Assigned Premier (I) Bearings Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB- 60 Affirmed Psa Avtec Powertrain Pvt Ltd roposed LT loan IND BBB 4000 Assigned Rajasthan Metals Proposed FB WC limit WD 10 Withdrawn (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Rajasthan Metals Proposed non-FB WC WD 5 Withdrawn limit (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Sleepers Ltd FB WC limit IND BB 70 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Sleepers Ltd Proposed FB WC limit IND BB 55 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Sleepers Ltd TL IND BB 11 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Sleepers Ltd Proposed TL IND BB 15 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Suraksha Avenues Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 50 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Ujala Publications Ltd TL IND A+ 2250 Affirmed (increased from INR2.18 CR) Ujala Publications Ltd FB and NFB WC limits IND A+ / IND A1+ 1150 Affirmed Vasudev Power Pvt Ltd FB WC Fac IND BB /IND A4+ 10 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)