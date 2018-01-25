India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jan 25

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 24, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- D.P. Garg Exports (Pvt.) Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 5 Affirmed L&T Finance Holdings Ltd CP* IND A1+ 15000 Assigned *Yet to be issued Riya Impex Non-FB WC limit IND A4 180 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Utracon Structural Systems Pvt Non-FB limit IND A3 270 Affirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Green Energy (Up) Ltd TL IND BBB 10740 Assigned Adani Green Energy (Up) Ltd WC loan IND BBB 850 Assigned Adani Green Energy (Up) Ltd BG IND BBB 240 Assigned Akin Chemicals Pvt. Ltd Non-FB WC limits* IND BBB-/IND A3 1100 Affirmed * Includes INR150 million sub-limit of cash credit limit D.P. Garg Exports (Pvt.) Ltd Fund based WC limit IND B+/IND A4 115 Affirmed Geetanjali Vastralaya FB WC limits IND B+ 100 Assigned Idaa Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Senior project Bk loan - 4,077.8* Withdrawn * outstanding INR3,284.6 million on 30 June 2016 Irb Jaipur Deoli Tollway Pvt LtdSenior project Bk loans - 7000 Withdrawn Irb Jaipur Deoli Tollway Pvt LtdExternal commercial - Withdrawn borrowing Irb Surat Dahisar Tollway Pvt Senior project Bk loans - 8977 Withdrawn Ltd Iskcon Strips Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 7.4 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Iskcon Strips Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 70 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category L&T Finance Holdings Ltd NCDs* IND AAA 5000 Assigned *Yet to be issued L&T Finance Ltd NCDs* IND AAA 60000 Assigned *Yet to be issued L&T Housing Finance Ltd NCDs* IND AAA 30000 Assigned *Yet to be issued L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. NCDs* IND AAA 20000 Assigned Ltd *Yet to be issued Riya Impex FB limit IND B+ 20 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Utracon Structural Systems Pvt FB limit IND BBB-/IND A3 100 Affirmed Ltd ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)