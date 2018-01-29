India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jan 29

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 25, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hi-Tech Radiators LOC IND A4+ 140 Affirmed Hi-Tech Radiators Proposed LOC* Provisional IND 40 Assigned A4+ *The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents for the above facilities by HTRPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Jainex Metaliks Non-FB limits IND A4 8 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Neeraj Paper Marketing Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 200 Assigned Sahara Engineering Non-FB limits IND A4+ 2.5 Assigned Saraf Trading Corporation Non-FB limits IND A4 17.5 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Shilpa Steel & Power Non-FB WC limit IND A1 1250 Upgraded from IND A2+ Shilpa Steel & Power Proposed non-FB WC Provisional IND 150 Assigned limit* A1 *The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by SSPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Sunteck Realty Proposed CP* Provisional IND 1000 Assigned A1+ *will be carved out by the company from the overdraft facility and will be used for reducing funding cost. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aishwarya Impex TL limit IND BB- 58.5 Affirmed Aishwarya Impex FB WC limit IND BB- / IND A4+150 Affirmed Emc'S Ratings Long-TL Withdrawn 931.2 - Emc'S Ratings FB limits Withdrawn 7860 - Emc'S Ratings Non-FB limits Withdrawn 46250 - Emc'S Ratings Proposed non-FB limits Withdrawn 6313 - Hi-Tech Radiators Long-TL IND BB+ 184 Affirmed Hi-Tech Radiators CC limits IND BB+ 118.9 Affirmed Hi-Tech Radiators Usance bills IND BB+ 40 Affirmed discounted under LOC Hi-Tech Radiators Proposed CC limits* Provisional IND 20 Assigned BB+ / Provisional IND A4+ *The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents for the above facilities by HTRPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Proposed NCDs (NCDs) * Provisional IND 10 Assigned AA *The final rating will be assigned upon issuance of the proposed NCDs and receipt of transaction documents by Ind-Ra. The proposed NCDs have a tenor of 10 years with semi-annual coupon payment frequency and bullet principal repayment at the end of the bond term. Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Proposed Bk loans** Provisional IND 25 Assigned AA **The final rating will be assigned upon receipt of documents confirming to the information already received by the agency. Iiert December 2016 Series A pass-through IND AA 1198.8 Affirmed certificates (PTCs India Standard Loan Trust - Xli Liquidity facility (LF)IND AAA 8.8 Affirmed India Standard Loan Trust - Xli Series A pass-through IND AAA 647.1 Affirmed certificates (PTCs) India Standard Loan Trust - Xli Second loss credit IND BBB 42.2 Affirmed facility (SLCF) India Standard Loan Trust - Xxi Series A pass-through IND A 315.12 Affirmed certificates (PTCs) India Standard Loan Trust - Xxi Liquidity facility (LF)IND AAA 10.8 Affirmed India Standard Loan Trust - Xxi Second loss credit IND BBB 35.63 Affirmed facility (SLCF) Jainex Metaliks FB limits IND B- 62.5 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Neeraj Paper Marketing FB WC limits IND BB+/ IND A4+ 600 Assigned Platinum Trust Pass-through IND AAA 3374.87 Assigned certificates (PTCs) - Series A Platinum Trust Second loss credit IND BBB 185.62 Assigned facility (SLCF) Rsh Global Long-TL IND BBB+ 10.8 Upgraded from IND BBB Rsh Global FB limits IND BBB+ 295 Upgraded from IND BBB Sahara Engineering FB WC limit IND BB 120 Affirmed Saraf Trading Corporation FB WC limits IND B / IND A4 70 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Shilpa Steel & Power Long-TL IND A 150 Upgraded from IND A- Shilpa Steel & Power FB WC limit IND A 1400 Upgraded from IND A- Shilpa Steel & Power Proposed FB WC limit* Provisional IND A200 Assigned *The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by SSPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Vega Entertainment FB WC limit (LT) IND D 140 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Vega Entertainment TL (LT) IND D 103.3 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)