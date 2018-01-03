FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jan 3
Sections
Featured
Trump hails potential Korea talks, credits his firm stance
North Korea
Trump hails potential Korea talks, credits his firm stance
Iranian army commander offers to help police suppress unrest
Middle East
Iranian army commander offers to help police suppress unrest
2017 was second hottest year on record, after 2016: data
Weather
2017 was second hottest year on record, after 2016: data
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
January 3, 2018 / 6:12 AM / 2 days ago

India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jan 3

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

    Jan 3 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
January 2, 2018.

COMPANY                         INSTRUMENT                  RATING       AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                         (RS.MLN)
------                          ----------                  ------       ------   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Coromandel Agro Products And    Non-FB WC facility     IND A4+          1        Affirmed and
Oils Ltd                                                                         Migrated to
                                                                                 Non –
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Iot Infrastructure & Energy     Non-FB WC limits (LOC) IND A1+          1,000    Affirmed
Services Ltd
Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd NFBF                   IND A4+          55.8     Affirmed
(reduced from INR65.8)

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Coromandel Agro Products And    TL                     IND BB-          28.657   Downgraded and
Oils Ltd                                                                         Migrated to
                                                                                 Non –
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Coromandel Agro Products And    FB WC facility         IND BB-          220      Downgraded and
Oils Ltd                                                                         Migrated to
                                                                                 Non –
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 category
 (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
India Infrastructure Finance    Domestic LT bonds      IND AAA          154000   Affirmed
Co. Ltd
India Infrastructure Finance    Unsecured redeemable   IND AAA(SO)      2000     Affirmed
Co. Ltd                         non-convertible
                                taxable rupee bonds 
                                (Series I 2007-08)
India Infrastructure Finance    Unsecured redeemable   IND AAA(SO)      4000     Affirmed
Co. Ltd                         non-convertible
                                taxable rupee bonds 
                               (Series I and II 2008-09)
Iot Infrastructure & Energy     TL                     IND AA(SO)       1,620    Upgraded from
Services Ltd                                                                     IND AA-(SO)
(reduced from INR2,400)
Iot Infrastructure & Energy     FB WC facility (CC)    IND AA-/Stable   400      Upgraded from
Services Ltd                                                                     IND A1+
(reduced from INR1,000)
Iot Infrastructure & Energy     Non-FB WC limits (BG)  IND              8,945    Long-term
Services Ltd                                           AA-/Stable/IND            upgraded from
                                                       A1+                       A+ / short-term
                                                                                 Affirmed
(reduced from INR11,100)
Iot Infrastructure & Energy     WC facility            IND              400      Long-term
Services Ltd                                           AA-/Stable/IND            upgraded from
                                                       A1+                       A+ / short-term
(reduced from INR2,500)                                                          Affirmed 
Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd TL                     IND BB+          206.3    Upgraded from
                                                                                 BB
(reduced from INR251.3)
Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd FBF                    IND BB+ /IND A4+ 217.5    Upgraded from
                                                                                 BB / IND A4
(reduced from INR220)
Sahibzada Timbers (Sahibzada)   FBL                    IND BB- / IND A4+170      Assigned
Supreme Petrochem Ltd           FBL*                   IND A+ / IND A1+ 1000     Affirmed
*interchangeable with non-fund limits
Supreme Petrochem Ltd           NFBL                   IND A+ / IND A1+ 12500    Affirmed
Trust Chemists And Druggists LtdFB WC limit            IND B / IND A4   140      Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in

$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.