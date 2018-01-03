India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jan 3

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 2, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Coromandel Agro Products And Non-FB WC facility IND A4+ 1 Affirmed and Oils Ltd Migrated to Non – Cooperating category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Iot Infrastructure & Energy Non-FB WC limits (LOC) IND A1+ 1,000 Affirmed Services Ltd Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd NFBF IND A4+ 55.8 Affirmed (reduced from INR65.8) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Coromandel Agro Products And TL IND BB- 28.657 Downgraded and Oils Ltd Migrated to Non – Cooperating category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Coromandel Agro Products And FB WC facility IND BB- 220 Downgraded and Oils Ltd Migrated to Non – Cooperating category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) India Infrastructure Finance Domestic LT bonds IND AAA 154000 Affirmed Co. Ltd India Infrastructure Finance Unsecured redeemable IND AAA(SO) 2000 Affirmed Co. Ltd non-convertible taxable rupee bonds (Series I 2007-08) India Infrastructure Finance Unsecured redeemable IND AAA(SO) 4000 Affirmed Co. Ltd non-convertible taxable rupee bonds (Series I and II 2008-09) Iot Infrastructure & Energy TL IND AA(SO) 1,620 Upgraded from Services Ltd IND AA-(SO) (reduced from INR2,400) Iot Infrastructure & Energy FB WC facility (CC) IND AA-/Stable 400 Upgraded from Services Ltd IND A1+ (reduced from INR1,000) Iot Infrastructure & Energy Non-FB WC limits (BG) IND 8,945 Long-term Services Ltd AA-/Stable/IND upgraded from A1+ A+ / short-term Affirmed (reduced from INR11,100) Iot Infrastructure & Energy WC facility IND 400 Long-term Services Ltd AA-/Stable/IND upgraded from A1+ A+ / short-term (reduced from INR2,500) Affirmed Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 206.3 Upgraded from BB (reduced from INR251.3) Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd FBF IND BB+ /IND A4+ 217.5 Upgraded from BB / IND A4 (reduced from INR220) Sahibzada Timbers (Sahibzada) FBL IND BB- / IND A4+170 Assigned Supreme Petrochem Ltd FBL* IND A+ / IND A1+ 1000 Affirmed *interchangeable with non-fund limits Supreme Petrochem Ltd NFBL IND A+ / IND A1+ 12500 Affirmed Trust Chemists And Druggists LtdFB WC limit IND B / IND A4 140 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)