India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jan 30

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 29, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dinesh Textile Mills Non-FB WC limits IND A4 2.5 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Manglam Timbers Non-FB limits IND A4 40 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Visen Industries Ltd Non-FB WC limits* IND A2 4250 Affirmed * Includes an INR770 million sub-limit of the fund-based working capital limit, (increased from 4,050) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dinesh Textile Mills FB WC limits IND B+ 40 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Dinesh Textile Mills Long-TL IND B+ 11.69 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Fortesi Sbl Ifmr Capital 2018'S Series A1 pass-through WD 100 Withdrawn (An Abs Transaction) certificates (PTCs) Iot Utkal Energy Services Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND AA / IND A1+ 900 Affirmed Manglam Timbers FB limits IND B 17.5 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Mm Trust Jan 18 (An Abs Series A PTC (PTCs) IND AA+(SO) 2458.6 Assigned Transaction) Tera Software Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- / IND A3430 Outlook revised to Negative Rating affirmed Tera Software Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB- / IND A3880 Outlook revised to Negative Rating affirmed Visen Industries Ltd TL IND BBB 765 Affirmed (increased from 600) Visen Industries Ltd Proposed non-FB WC WD 300 Withdrawn (the company did not proceed with the instrument as envisaged ) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)