India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jan 31

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 30, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashok Timber Trading Co.’S Non-FB limits IND A4 300 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Dhanlaxmi Electricals Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 170 Upgraded Dhanlaxmi Electricals Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB WC Provisional IND 675 Assigned limits* A3 *The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by DEPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Fivebro International Pvt Ltd Non-FB LOC limits IND A4 120 Upgraded Fivebro International Pvt Ltd Non-FB BG limits IND A4 30 Upgraded Maruti Infracreation Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A3 310 Assigned Melzer Chemicals Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 50 Affirmed Melzer Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB WC Provisional IND 17.5 Affirmed limits* A3 * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents for the above facility by MCPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Neo Pack Plast (I) Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 3.5 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Neolite Zkw Lightings Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3+ 97.5 Upgraded Pc Jeweller Ltd CP IND A1+ 5000 Affirmed Precious Tradelink Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FBL Provisional IND 100 Migrated to A4+ Non Cooperating Category Renny Strips Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 50 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashok Timber Trading Co.’S FB limits IND B 75 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Dhanlaxmi Electricals Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB-/IND A3 60 Upgraded Dhanlaxmi Electricals Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limits* Provisional IND 80 Assigned BBB-/Provisional IND A3 *The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by DEPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Dhanlaxmi Electricals Pvt Ltd Long-TL 9.2 Withdrawn (repaid in full) Fivebro International Pvt Ltd TL IND C 8.6 Upgraded from ‘IND D Fivebro International Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND C/IND A4 130 Upgraded Fortesi Sbl Ifmr Capital 2018 Series A1 pass-through Provisional IND 76.03 Assigned certificates (PTCs) BBB- Gajraj Automobiles Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 180 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Maruti Infracreation Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BBB-/IND A3 70 Assigned Melzer Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 24.8 Affirmed Melzer Chemicals Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- 100 Affirmed Melzer Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed TL* Provisional IND 60 Assigned BBB- * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents for the above facility by MCPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Melzer Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limits* Provisional IND 20 Assigned BBB- * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents for the above facility by MCPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Multifilms Plastics Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 9.3 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Multifilms Plastics Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB /IND A4+ 50 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Multifilms Plastics Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND BB /IND A4+ 40 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Neo Pack Plast (I) Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 50 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Neo Pack Plast (I) Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 5.8 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Neolite Zkw Lightings Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 185.9 Upgraded Neolite Zkw Lightings Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB/IND A3+ 320 Upgraded Renny Strips Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 130 Affirmed Shakuntala Warehouse’S FB limits IND B+ 174 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Vasudev Power Pvt Ltd FB WC Fac 10 Withdrawn Vasudev Power Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac 75 Withdrawn ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. 