India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jan 4
Asia currencies to pare 2017 gains but growth to cushion them
Apple, researchers eye patches to solve Intel chip flaws
'Game of Thrones' last season set for 2019
#Asia
January 4, 2018 / 3:28 AM / a day ago

India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jan 4

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    Jan 4 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
January 3, 2018.

COMPANY                         INSTRUMENT             RATING           AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                          ----------             ------           ------   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Sunshine Paptech Pvt. Ltd       Non-FB Fac             IND A3+          150      Assigned

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adani Transmission Ltd          NCDs                   IND AA+/ RWN     34150    Placed on RWN
Il&Fs Infrastructure Debt Fund  Series-3 mutual fund   IND AAAidf-mf             Assigned
                                scheme 3A
National Education Foundation   TL                     IND BBB-         341.9    Affirmed
Sanshu Agro Pvt Ltd             FB WC limits           IND B+/ IND A4   140      Assigned
Shillong Expressway Pvt Ltd     Senior LT project Bk   IND AAA(SO)      1284.5   Assigned
                                loans
Shillong Expressway Pvt Ltd     Subordinate Bk loan    IND AAA(SO)      351.1    Assigned
Shillong Expressway Pvt Ltd     Senior LT project Bk   WD               1627     Withdrawn
                                loans                                            (paid in full)
Shillong Expressway Pvt Ltd     Subordinate loan       WD               444.7    Withdrawn
                                                                                 (paid in full)
Sunshine Paptech Pvt. Ltd       FB Fac                 IND BBB/ IND A3+ 150      Assigned


-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in

$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
