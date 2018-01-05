India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jan 5

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 4, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 55.8 Affirmed (reduced from INR65.8mlns) Jayesh Industries Ltd Standby line of credit IND A4+ 10 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Jayesh Industries Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 52 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Lmj International Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 3600 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Achampet Nagar Panchayat LT Issuer Rating IND B Assigned Cv Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A1 pass-through IND A+(SO) 139.54 Upgraded certificates (PTCs) Cv Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A2 PTCs IND BBB-(SO) 41 Upgraded Darbhanga-Motihari Transmission Secured NCDs (NCDs) IND AAA(SO) 8600 Assigned Co. Ltd Darbhanga-Motihari Transmission Unsecured NCDs WD 8600 Withdrawn Co. Ltd Darbhanga-Motihari Transmission Rupee TL WD 8000 Withdrawn Co. Ltd Dheepti Spices FB WC limit IND B /INDA4 54 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Dubbaka Nagara Panchayat LT Issuer Rating IND B- - Assigned Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 206.3 Upgraded from IND BB (reduced from INR251.3mln) Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB+ /IND A4+ 217.5 Upgraded from IND BB/ Reaffirmed (reduced from INR220mlns) Jayesh Industries Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- 87.5 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Jayesh Industries Ltd Proposed LT loans Prov IND BB- 120 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Lmj International Ltd FB limits IND BBB+ /IND A2+1840 Assigned Medak Municipality LT Issuer Rating IND BB- - Assigned Nikki Steels Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B+/IND A4 100 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)