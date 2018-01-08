India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jan 8

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 5, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Encorp Powertrans Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 310 Assigned Speedy Multimodes Ltd Non-FB WC facility IND A4+ 340 Assigned Speedy Multimodes Ltd Proposed non-FB WC Provisional IND 75 Assigned facility* A4+ *The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facility by SML to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarvee Denims And Exports Ltd Term deposit programme IND tA-/ Negative750 Affirmed Andole-Jogipet Nagara Panchayat LT Issuer Rating IND B Assigned Encorp Powertrans Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+/ IND A4+ 240 Assigned Gajwel-Pragnapur Nagarpanchayat LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Assigned Indian School Finance Company NCDs (NCDs) IND BBB- 245 Affirmed Pvt Ltd Indian School Finance Company Bk loans IND BBB- 200 Affirmed Pvt Ltd Irb Kolhapur Integrated Road Senior project Bk loansIND A+(SO) 2378.4* Upgraded Development Company Pvt Ltd * INR1,959.70 million outstanding on 31 December 2017 Kamachi Industries Ltd TL (LT) IND D 7131.1 Affirmed Kamachi Industries Ltd FB WC limits (long-/ST)IND D 2119.8 Affirmed Kamachi Industries Ltd Non-FB WC limits (ST) IND D 4476.8 Affirmed Mokama-Munger Highway Ltd TL WD 3550 Withdrawn P. Hitesh & Co. TL IND BB+ 18.6 Assigned P. Hitesh & Co. FB WC Fac IND BB+/ IND A4+ 85 Assigned P. Hitesh & Co. Proposed TL* Provisional IND 35 Assigned BB+ * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by PHC to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. P. Hitesh & Co. Proposed FB WC Fac Provisional IND 111.4 Assigned BB+/ Provisional IND A4+ Solaire Power Pvt Ltd Senior Bk loans IND BBB+ 1180 Upgraded Solaire Urja Pvt Ltd Senior Bk loans IND BBB 1180 Affirmed Speedy Multimodes Ltd FB WC facility IND BB-/ IND A4+ 5 Assigned Steel Strips And Wheels Ltd TL IND A- 2428 Assigned Steel Strips And Wheels Ltd FB WC limits IND A-/ IND A2+ 300 Assigned Steel Strips And Wheels Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A-/ IND A2+ 650 Assigned The Punjab State Cooperative FB limits IND BBB/ IND A2 1.4 Affirmed; Milk Producers' Federation Ltd Outlook revised (reduced from 1.65 mln) The Punjab State Cooperative Non-FB limits IND BBB/ IND A2 0.2 Affirmed; Milk Producers' Federation Ltd Outlook revised ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)