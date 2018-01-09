India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jan 9

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 8, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Annu Infra Construct India NFB WC limit IND A3 230 Assigned Annu Infra Construct India Proposed non-FB WC Provisional IND 30 Assigned limit* A3 *The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the execution of the loan documents for the above facility by AICPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Best Agrochem Non -FB WC limit IND A4+ 180 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Best Agrochem Proposed non-FB WC Provisional IND 220 - limit A4+ Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category India Glycols Non-FB limit IND A2 14003 Upgraded from IND A3+ Magnum Estates Non-FB WC limit IND A3+ 13.5 Assigned Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Non-FB WC limits IND A1 100 Affirmed Mallcom (I) FB WC limit IND A3+ 750 Upgraded from IND A3 Mallcom (I) Non-FB WC limit IND A3+ 4 Upgraded from IND A3 Maya Construction Company Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 150 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Omni Auto Non-FB limit IND A3 102 Assigned S.S. Infrazone Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 495 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Tomar Builders & Contractors Non-FB WC limits IND A3 300 Upgraded from IND A4+ Udaipur Beverages Non-FB limits IND A3+ 45 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category V. S. Metallic Non-FB WC limit IND A4 100 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Vayhan Coffee Non-FB WC limits IND A3 58.5 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Annu Infra Construct India FB WC limit IND BBB-/IND A3 40 Assigned Best Agrochem FB WC limit IND BB / IND A4+ 100 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Budhia Agencies FB WC limit IND BB 195 Affirmed Caltron Info Trade FB limit IND BB- 145 Assigned Dashmesh Weaving & Dyeing Mills TL IND BB 12 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Dashmesh Weaving & Dyeing Mills FB limit IND BB / IND A4+ 120 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Galfar Engineering & FB WC limit IND BBB-/IND A3 1150 - Contracting (I) Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Galfar Engineering & Non-FB WC limit IND BBB- /IND A3 1100 - Contracting (I) Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Bonds IND A+ 6.657 Affirmed India Glycols TL IND BBB+ 1400 Upgraded from IND BBB India Glycols FB limit IND BBB+/ IND A2 4150 Upgraded from IND BBB/A3+ K. Maganlal Impex FB WC limit IND BB+ 110 Affirmed K.K. Duplex & Paper Mills FB WC limit (long-/ST) IND D 32.5 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category K.K. Duplex & Paper Mills Non-FB WC limit (ST) IND D 2.5 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category K.K. Duplex & Paper Mills TL (LT) IND D 77 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Mahindra Holidays & Resorts FB WC limits IND A 600 Affirmed Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Purchase payouts IND A 111.28 Affirmed Maya Construction Company FB WC limit IND BB / IND A4+ 50 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category MHR Holdings (Mauritius)’S FB and non-FB WC limitsIND A 360* Assigned * EUR4.75 million at EUR1 = INR75.79 Narmada Drinks TL IND BBB 10 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Narmada Drinks FB limits IND BBB / A3+ 90 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Neogrowth Credit CP WD 100 Withdrawn Rajat Buildtech Long-TL IND BB- 60 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category S.S. Infrazone FB WC limit IND BB+ /IND A4+ 5 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Superior Drinks TL IND BBB 804 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Superior Drinks FB limits IND BBB /A3+ 150 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Udaipur Beverages TL IND BBB 30 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Udaipur Beverages FB limits IND BBB / A3+ 45 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category V. S. Metallic FB WC limit IND BB / IND A4+ 100 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Vayhan Coffee TL IND BBB- 13.3 Affirmed Vayhan Coffee FB WC limits IND BBB- /IND A3 355.3 Affirmed Vayhan Coffee Proposed FB WC limit WD 70 Withdrawn (The company did not proceed with the instrument as envisaged) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)