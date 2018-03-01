India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Mar 1

Mar 1 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 28, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Megasoft Ltd NFB WC limit IND A4 50 Affirmed Omkar Infracon Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 15 Affirmed (increased from INR6) Ongc Petro Additions Ltd CP (carved out of FB IND A1+ 5 Assigned limits) Trident Fabricators Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 48.5 Assigned Uniphos International Ltd NFBL IND A4+ 170 Affirmed United Electricals & Non-FB WC limits IND A4 130 Assigned Engineering Pvt Ltd Vama Industries Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 170 Affirmed (increased from INR75) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chalet Hotels Pvt Ltd TL* IND BBB 4075 Assigned * Debts migrated from Genext Hardware & Parks Private Limited (GHPPL) to CHPL Chalet Hotels Pvt Ltd FB WC facility* IND BBB 300 Assigned * Debts migrated from Genext Hardware & Parks Private Limited (GHPPL) to CHPL Ganesh Sponge Pvt Ltd TL (LT) IND D 116.5 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Ganesh Sponge Pvt Ltd FB limit (LT) IND D 260 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Maharaja Agrofoods Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 80 Assigned Maharaja Agrofoods Pvt Ltd FBL IND BB+/IND A4+ 70 Assigned Megasoft Ltd Fund based WC limit IND B+ 150 Affirmed Mfl Securitisation Trust Xxxv Series A1PTC (PTCs) IND AA+ 633.2 Upgraded from AA(SO) (an ABS transaction) Mfl Securitisation Trust Xxxv Series A2 PTCs IND AA+ 33.3 Upgraded from AA(SO) (an ABS transaction) Mfl Securitisation Trust Xxxv Liquidity facility (LF)IND AAA(SO) 29.4 Affirmed (an ABS transaction) Mfl Securitisation Trust Xxxv Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 130.4 Affirmed facility (SLCF) (an ABS transaction) Mfl Securitisation Trust Xxxvi Series A1 PTC (PTCs) IND AA+(SO) 1457 Upgraded from AA(SO) (an ABS transaction) Mfl Securitisation Trust Xxxvi Series A2 PTCs IND AA+(SO) 56 Upgraded from AA(SO) (an ABS transaction) Mfl Securitisation Trust Xxxvi Liquidity facility (LF)IND AAA(SO) 63.7 Affirmed (an ABS transaction) Mfl Securitisation Trust Xxxvi Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 298.3 Affirmed facility (SLCF) (an ABS transaction) Mfl Securitisation Trust Xxxvii Series A1 PTC (PTCs) IND AA+(SO) 345 Upgraded from AA(SO) (an ABS transaction) Mfl Securitisation Trust Xxxvii Series A2 PTCs IND AA+(SO) 14.4 Upgraded from AA(SO) (an ABS transaction) Mfl Securitisation Trust Xxxvii Liquidity facility (LF)IND AAA(SO) 19.2 Affirmed (an ABS transaction) Mfl Securitisation Trust Xxxvii Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 87.8 Affirmed facility (SLCF) (an ABS transaction) Omkar Infracon Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB 17.1 Affirmed (reduced from INR20.81) Omkar Infracon Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB 50 Affirmed (increased from INR35) Ongc Petro Additions Ltd Bk facility* IND AA-/IND A1+ 256.88 Upgraded from A+ / affirmed Ongc Petro Additions Ltd Compulsory convertible IND AAA(SO) 16.71 Affirmed debentures (CCDs) Samarth Ad Protex Pvt. Ltd LTL IND BB+ 397.4 Assigned Samarth Ad Protex Pvt. Ltd FBL IND BB+ 147 Assigned Suvas Holdings Ltd TL IND BBB 250 Assigned Trident Fabricators Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 51 Assigned U.P. Power Corporation Ltd NCDs (Series 2) IND A+(SO) 44982 Affirmed U.P. Power Corporation Ltd NCDs (Series 1) IND AA(SO) 99995 Affirmed Uniphos International Ltd FBL IND BB+ 30 Affirmed United Electricals & FB WC limits IND B+ 70 Assigned Engineering Pvt Ltd United Electricals & Proposed FB WC limits* IND B+ 90 Assigned Engineering Pvt Ltd * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents for the Vama Industries Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+/IND A4+ 75 Upgraded from BB / affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)