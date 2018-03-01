FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 4:55 AM / a day ago

India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Mar 1

    Mar 1 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
February 28, 2018.

COMPANY                         INSTRUMENT                  RATING       AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                         (RS.MLN)
------                          ----------                  ------       ------   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Megasoft Ltd                    NFB WC limit           IND A4           50       Affirmed
Omkar Infracon Pvt Ltd          Non-FB limits          IND A4+          15       Affirmed
(increased from INR6)
Ongc Petro Additions Ltd        CP (carved out of FB   IND A1+          5        Assigned
                                limits)
Trident Fabricators Pvt Ltd     Non-FB limits          IND A4+          48.5     Assigned
Uniphos International Ltd       NFBL                   IND A4+          170      Affirmed
United Electricals &            Non-FB WC limits       IND A4           130      Assigned
Engineering Pvt Ltd
Vama Industries Ltd             Non-FB WC limits       IND A4+          170      Affirmed
(increased from INR75)

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Chalet Hotels Pvt Ltd           TL*                    IND BBB          4075     Assigned
* Debts migrated from Genext Hardware & Parks Private Limited (GHPPL) to CHPL
Chalet Hotels Pvt Ltd           FB WC facility*        IND BBB          300      Assigned
* Debts migrated from Genext Hardware & Parks Private Limited (GHPPL) to CHPL
Ganesh Sponge Pvt Ltd           TL (LT)                IND D            116.5    Migrated to
                                                                                 Non -
                                                                                 Cooperating
Category
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Ganesh Sponge Pvt Ltd           FB limit (LT)          IND D            260      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non -
                                                                                 Cooperating
Category
ISSUER NOT COOPERATING
Maharaja Agrofoods Pvt Ltd      TL                     IND BB+          80       Assigned
Maharaja Agrofoods Pvt Ltd      FBL                    IND BB+/IND A4+  70       Assigned
Megasoft Ltd                    Fund based WC limit    IND B+           150      Affirmed
Mfl Securitisation Trust Xxxv   Series A1PTC  (PTCs)   IND AA+          633.2    Upgraded from
                                                                                 AA(SO)
(an ABS transaction)
Mfl Securitisation Trust Xxxv   Series A2 PTCs         IND AA+          33.3     Upgraded from
                                                                                 AA(SO)
(an ABS transaction)
Mfl Securitisation Trust Xxxv   Liquidity facility (LF)IND AAA(SO)      29.4     Affirmed
(an ABS transaction)
Mfl Securitisation Trust Xxxv   Second loss credit     IND BBB(SO)      130.4    Affirmed
                                facility (SLCF)
(an ABS transaction)
Mfl Securitisation Trust Xxxvi  Series A1 PTC  (PTCs)  IND AA+(SO)      1457     Upgraded from
                                                                                 AA(SO)
(an ABS transaction)
Mfl Securitisation Trust Xxxvi  Series A2 PTCs         IND AA+(SO)      56       Upgraded from
                                                                                 AA(SO)
(an ABS transaction)
Mfl Securitisation Trust Xxxvi  Liquidity facility (LF)IND AAA(SO)      63.7     Affirmed
(an ABS transaction)
Mfl Securitisation Trust Xxxvi  Second loss credit     IND BBB(SO)      298.3    Affirmed
                                facility (SLCF)
(an ABS transaction)
Mfl Securitisation Trust Xxxvii Series A1 PTC  (PTCs)  IND AA+(SO)      345      Upgraded from
                                                                                 AA(SO)
(an ABS transaction)
Mfl Securitisation Trust Xxxvii Series A2 PTCs         IND AA+(SO)      14.4     Upgraded from
                                                                                 AA(SO)
(an ABS transaction)
Mfl Securitisation Trust Xxxvii Liquidity facility (LF)IND AAA(SO)      19.2     Affirmed
(an ABS transaction)
Mfl Securitisation Trust Xxxvii Second loss credit     IND BBB(SO)      87.8     Affirmed
                                facility (SLCF)
(an ABS transaction)
Omkar Infracon Pvt Ltd          Long-TL                IND BB           17.1     Affirmed
(reduced from INR20.81)
Omkar Infracon Pvt Ltd          FB limits              IND BB           50       Affirmed
(increased from INR35)
Ongc Petro Additions Ltd        Bk facility*           IND AA-/IND A1+  256.88   Upgraded from
                                                                                 A+ / affirmed
Ongc Petro Additions Ltd        Compulsory convertible IND AAA(SO)      16.71    Affirmed
                                debentures (CCDs)
Samarth Ad Protex Pvt. Ltd      LTL                    IND BB+          397.4    Assigned
Samarth Ad Protex Pvt. Ltd      FBL                    IND BB+          147      Assigned
Suvas Holdings Ltd              TL                     IND BBB          250      Assigned
Trident Fabricators Pvt Ltd     FB WC limits           IND BB-          51       Assigned
U.P. Power Corporation Ltd      NCDs (Series 2)        IND A+(SO)       44982    Affirmed
U.P. Power Corporation Ltd      NCDs (Series 1)        IND AA(SO)       99995    Affirmed
Uniphos International Ltd       FBL                    IND BB+          30       Affirmed
United Electricals &            FB WC limits           IND B+           70       Assigned
Engineering Pvt Ltd
United Electricals &            Proposed FB WC limits* IND B+           90       Assigned
Engineering Pvt Ltd
* The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan
documents for the
Vama Industries Ltd             FB WC limits           IND BB+/IND A4+  75       Upgraded from
                                                                                 BB / affirmed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in

$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
