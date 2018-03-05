India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Mar 5

Mar 5 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 1, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avi Global Plast Non-FB WC facility IND A3 1800 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category The Rajaratna Mills Non-FB limits IND A4+ 865 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avi Global Plast FB WC facility IND BBB- / A3 2100 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Belgaum Wind Farm Senior project Bk loan IND BBB- 7000 - Downgraded and placed on RWN Cesco Non-FB WC limits IND A 15000 Assigned Doaba Khalsa Trust TL (LT) IND D 3360 - Maintained in Non-Cooperating Category Hsil CP WD 5000 Withdrawn Infrastructure Leasing & LT debt IND AAA 100000 Assigned Financial Services Patna Sahib Charitable TL (LT) IND D 2175 - Educational Trust Maintained in Non-Cooperating Category Sansar Trust Second loss credit IND A- 787.8 Assigned facility (SLCF) Sansar Trust Series A pass-through IND AA+ 19694.5 Assigned certificates (PTCs) Sansar Trust Dec 2017 Second Loss Credit IND A- 2238.4 Assigned Facility (SLCF) Sansar Trust Dec 2017 Series A pass-through IND AAA 44768.1 Assigned certificates (PTCs) Sansar Trust December 2017 V Second loss credit IND A- 2252.9 Assigned facility (SLCF) Sansar Trust December 2017 V Series A pass-through IND AAA 40962.3 Assigned certificates (PTCs) Star School Samiti TL (LT) IND D 895 - Maintained in Non-Cooperating Category Star School Samiti FB WC facility (LT) IND D 200 - Maintained in Non-Cooperating Category The Rajaratna Mills Long-TL IND BB 1198 Assigned The Rajaratna Mills FB limits IND BB /IND A4+ 2500 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)