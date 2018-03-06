India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Mar 6

Mar 6 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 5, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Lalwani Ferro Alloys Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3+ 1025 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Nile Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND A2+ 150 Affirmed Nile Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND A2+ 150 Upgraded Nile Ltd Proposed non-FB WC Provisional IND 150 Assigned facility* A2+ * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facility by Nile to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Sunny Trexim Pvt Ltd. FB limits IND A4+ 990 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Sunny Trexim Pvt Ltd. Non-FB limits IND A4+ 179 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category ISSUER NOT COOPERATING LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B.D. Memorial Institute Bk loans IND BBB- 112.76 Affirmed (increased from INR88.87mln) B.D. Memorial Institute Bk loans* IND BBB- 50 Assigned (reduced from INR50.60mln)* The final rating is based on the receipt of sanction letter by Ind-Ra. Iiert December 2017 Series A pass-through IND AA(SO) 1898.4 Assigned certificates (PTCs) Indian Infrastructure Equipment Series A pass-through IND AA(SO) 822.2 Affirmed Receivables Trust – certificates (PTCs) February,2016 Lalwani Ferro Alloys Ltd FB limits IND BBB 676 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Lalwani Ferro Alloys Ltd WC limits* IND BBB /IND A3+ 75 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category * Can either be used as fund-based or non-fund-based limits/Issuer Not Cooperating Leitwind Shriram Manufacturing TL (LT) IND D 2465.9 Migrated to Ltd Non Cooperating Category ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Leitwind Shriram Manufacturing FB WC Fac (long- and IND D 1900 Migrated to Ltd ST) Non Cooperating Category ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Leitwind Shriram Manufacturing Non-FB WC Fac (long- IND D 1620.1 Migrated to Ltd and ST) Non Cooperating Category ISSUER NOT COOPERATING Nile Ltd FB WC Fac IND A- 400 Affirmed Nile Ltd FB WC Fac IND A- 400 Upgraded Nile Ltd Proposed FB WC WD 43.3 Withdrawn facility (issuer did not proceed with the instrument as envisaged) Nile Ltd TL WD 6.7 withdrawn (instrument has been paid in full) Skywin Spinning Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 200 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)