India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Mar 7

Mar 7 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 6, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Emdee Digitronics Non-FB limits IND A4+ 96.5 Assigned Emdee Digitronics Proposed non-FB limits Provisional IND 83.5 Assigned A4+ M.R. Gupta & Company BG IND A4+ 50 Affirmed Reliance Infrastructure CP IND A1+ 450 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aavas Financiers NCDs* IND A+ 600 Reassigned * The company redeemed NCDs worth INR750 million in December 2017. Anant Steels FB WC limits IND B+ 60 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Anmol Bakers FB limits - 50 Withdrawn Anmol Biscuits TL - 993.8 Withdrawn Anmol Biscuits FB limits - 340 Withdrawn Anmol Industries Long-TL IND A+ 451.06 Assigned Anmol Industries FB limits IND A+ 640 Assigned Bansal Biscuits FB limits - 50 Withdrawn Bansal Biscuits TL - 100 Withdrawn Emdee Digitronics FB WC limits IND BB 25 Assigned Emdee Digitronics Proposed FB WC limits Provisional IND 35 Assigned BB Indera Garments FB limits IND BB- 60 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Kals Distilleries Fund based WC limits IND BBB+ 575 Upgraded Kals Distilleries TL (Corporate loan) IND BBB+ 74 Upgraded Kals Distilleries Proposed FB limits WD 250 Withdrawn (the issuer did not proceed with the instrument as envisaged) M.R. Gupta & Company FB WC limit* IND BB- / IND A4+488.5 Affirmed * Comprises bank overdraft and cash credit limit Reliance Jio Infocomm Non-FB WC limits IND AAA / IND A1+94.86 Affirmed Reliance Jio Infocomm FB WC limits IND AAA / IND A1+5 Affirmed Samrat Irons TL IND BB+ 12.5 Affirmed Samrat Irons FB WC limit IND BB+ / IND A4+660 Affirmed Ujaas Energy FB limits - 95 Withdrawal Ujaas Energy Non-FB limits - 790 Withdrawal Ujaas Energy TL - 939 Withdrawal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)