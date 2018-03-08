India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Mar 8

Mar 8 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 7, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arya Tradex Pvt Ltd’S Non-FB Fac IND A4 100 Affirmed Granules India Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1+ 240 Assigned Jayesh Industries Ltd Standby line of credit IND A4+ 10 Affirmed Jayesh Industries Ltd Non FB WC Fac IND A4+ 52 Affirmed Kaizen Cold Formed Steel Pvt LtdNon-FB Fac IND A4 60.7 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Kmk Event Management Ltd NFBL IND A4+ 28 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Niyati Engineering Pvt Ltd NFBL IND A4+ 35 Assigned Sapl Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A2 316 Affirmed Tirupati Carbons & Chemicals NFBL IND A4+ 5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Vijendra Pratap Singh Non-FB limits IND A4+ 50 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chetan Alloys Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ / IND A4 100 Assigned Chetan Overseas Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B / IND A4 135 Assigned Dheera Retail Infra Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 268.3 Affirmed (reduced from INR500) Granules India Ltd FB WC limits IND A+ / IND A1+ 1200 Assigned Jayesh Industries Ltd *Proposed long-TL IND BB- 30 Assigned * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facility by JIL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Jayesh Industries Ltd FB WC Fac IND BB- / IND A4+87.5 Affirmed Jayesh Industries Ltd Proposed long-TL WD 120 Withdrawn Kaizen Cold Formed Steel Pvt LtdFB Fac IND B / IND A4 50 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Kmk Event Management Ltd FBL IND BB+ 40 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Mirambika Agro Industries FBF IND B+ 60 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Mirambika Agro Industries LTL IND B+ 4.56 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Niyati Engineering Pvt Ltd FBL IND BB+ 62.5 Assigned People Combine Avenues Ltd Bk loans IND A 340 Assigned People Combine Avenues Ltd FB WC IND A 50 Assigned Platinum Trust December 2017 Series A pass-through IND AAA(SO) 7192.1 Assigned (An Abs Transaction) certificates (PTCs) Platinum Trust December 2017 Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 233.7 Assigned (An Abs Transaction) facility (SLCF) Richline Finance Ltd BL IND B- 60 Assigned Sapl Industries Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB+ / IND A2480 Affirmed Sapl Industries Pvt Ltd TL WD 47.5 Withdrawn (company did not proceed with the instrument as envisaged) Sapl Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed TL WD 40 Withdrawn (company did not proceed with the instrument as envisaged) Sapl Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limits WD 70 Withdrawn (company did not proceed with the instrument as envisaged) Sapl Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB limits WD 80 Withdrawn (company did not proceed with the instrument as envisaged) Shell Apparels Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 192.83 Affirmed (increased from INR143.34) Shell Apparels Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB- / IND A3220 Affirmed (increased from INR200 ) Shell Apparels Pvt Ltd *Proposed FB limits IND BBB- / IND A330 Assigned *The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents for the above facilities by Shell to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Shree Tribhuvan Ispat Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB- / IND A4+100 Affirmed Tamil Nadu Generation And CC WC limits IND BBB+ 20000 Assigned Distribution Corporation Ltd Tirupati Carbons & Chemicals LTL IND BB- 4.75 Assigned Pvt Ltd Tirupati Carbons & Chemicals FBL IND BB- 40 Assigned Pvt Ltd Vakrangee Foundation TL IND B+ 35.3 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Vijendra Pratap Singh FB limits IND BB- 45 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)