March 8, 2018 / 5:34 AM / a day ago

India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Mar 8

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

    Mar 8 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
March 7, 2018.

COMPANY                         INSTRUMENT                  RATING       AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                         (RS.MLN)
------                          ----------                  ------       ------   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
 Arya Tradex Pvt Ltd’S          Non-FB Fac             IND A4           100      Affirmed
Granules India Ltd              Non-FB WC limits       IND A1+          240      Assigned
Jayesh Industries Ltd           Standby line of credit IND A4+          10       Affirmed
Jayesh Industries Ltd           Non FB WC Fac          IND A4+          52       Affirmed
Kaizen Cold Formed Steel Pvt LtdNon-FB Fac             IND A4           60.7     Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Kmk Event Management Ltd        NFBL                   IND A4+          28       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
 (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Niyati Engineering Pvt Ltd      NFBL                   IND A4+          35       Assigned
Sapl Industries Pvt Ltd         Non-FB WC limit        IND A2           316      Affirmed
Tirupati Carbons & Chemicals    NFBL                   IND A4+          5        Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Vijendra Pratap Singh           Non-FB limits          IND A4+          50       Migrated to
                                                                                  Non
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
 (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Chetan Alloys Pvt Ltd           FB WC limits           IND B+ / IND A4  100      Assigned
Chetan Overseas Pvt Ltd         FB WC limits           IND B / IND A4   135      Assigned
Dheera Retail Infra Pvt Ltd     TL                     IND BBB-         268.3    Affirmed
(reduced from INR500)
Granules India Ltd              FB WC limits           IND A+ / IND A1+ 1200     Assigned
Jayesh Industries Ltd           *Proposed long-TL      IND BB-          30       Assigned
* The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan
documents for the above facility by JIL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. 
Jayesh Industries Ltd           FB WC Fac              IND BB- / IND A4+87.5     Affirmed
Jayesh Industries Ltd           Proposed long-TL       WD               120      Withdrawn
Kaizen Cold Formed Steel Pvt LtdFB Fac                 IND B / IND A4   50       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
 (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Kmk Event Management Ltd        FBL                    IND BB+          40       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
 (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Mirambika Agro Industries       FBF                    IND B+           60       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
 (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Mirambika Agro Industries       LTL                    IND B+           4.56     Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
 (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Niyati Engineering Pvt Ltd      FBL                    IND BB+          62.5     Assigned
People Combine Avenues Ltd      Bk loans               IND A            340      Assigned
People Combine Avenues Ltd      FB WC                  IND A            50       Assigned
Platinum Trust December 2017    Series A pass-through  IND AAA(SO)      7192.1   Assigned
(An Abs Transaction)            certificates (PTCs)
Platinum Trust December 2017    Second loss credit     IND BBB(SO)      233.7    Assigned
(An Abs Transaction)            facility (SLCF)
Richline Finance Ltd            BL                     IND B-           60       Assigned
Sapl Industries Pvt Ltd         FB WC limit            IND BBB+ / IND A2480      Affirmed
Sapl Industries Pvt Ltd         TL                     WD               47.5     Withdrawn
(company did not proceed with the instrument as envisaged)
Sapl Industries Pvt Ltd         Proposed TL            WD               40       Withdrawn
(company did not proceed with the instrument as envisaged)
Sapl Industries Pvt Ltd         Proposed FB WC limits  WD               70       Withdrawn
(company did not proceed with the instrument as envisaged)
Sapl Industries Pvt Ltd         Proposed non-FB limits WD               80       Withdrawn
(company did not proceed with the instrument as envisaged)
Shell Apparels Pvt Ltd          TL                     IND BBB-         192.83   Affirmed
(increased from INR143.34)
Shell Apparels Pvt Ltd          FB limits              IND BBB- / IND A3220      Affirmed
(increased from INR200 )
Shell Apparels Pvt Ltd          *Proposed FB limits    IND BBB- / IND A330       Assigned
*The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan
documents for the above facilities by Shell to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. 
Shree Tribhuvan Ispat Pvt Ltd   FB WC limit            IND BB- / IND A4+100      Affirmed
Tamil Nadu Generation And       CC WC limits           IND BBB+         20000    Assigned
Distribution Corporation Ltd
Tirupati Carbons & Chemicals    LTL                    IND BB-          4.75     Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Tirupati Carbons & Chemicals    FBL                    IND BB-          40       Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Vakrangee Foundation            TL                     IND B+           35.3     Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
 (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Vijendra Pratap Singh           FB limits              IND BB-          45       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
 (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in

$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

