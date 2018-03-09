FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018 / 9:51 AM / Updated a day ago

India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Mar 9

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

    Mar 9 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
March 8, 2018.

COMPANY                         INSTRUMENT             RATING          AMOUNT    MOVEMENT
                                                                      (RS.MLN)
------                          ----------             ------          ------    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Annai Infra Developers Pvt Ltd  Non-FB WC limit        IND A2           1160     Affirmed
Chhabra Ispat Pvt Ltd           Non-FB limits          IND A4+          82       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Metalink                        Non-FB WC limit        IND A4           5        Affirmed


LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Annai Infra Developers Pvt Ltd  FB WC limit            IND BBB          440      Affirmed
Annai Infra Developers Pvt Ltd  Proposed FB WC limit                    100      Withdrawn
Annai Infra Developers Pvt Ltd  Proposed non-FB WC                      300      Withdrawn
                                limit
Babu Banarasi Das Educational   TL                     IND A            479      Affirmed
Society
Babu Banarasi Das Educational   FB WC facility         IND A            300      Affirmed
Society
Chhabra Ispat Pvt Ltd           FB limits              IND BB+          180      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Chhabra Ispat Pvt Ltd           TL                     IND BB+          12.8     Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Fateh Chand Charitable Trust    TL                     IND BB           255.8    Affirmed
Fateh Chand Charitable Trust    Non-FB Bk Fac (BG)     IND BB           24.2     Affirmed
Hia Exports                     FB WC limit            IND BB-          100      Assigned
Hia Exports                     Proposed FB limit*     Provisional IND  50       Assigned
                                                       BB-
*The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and 
 execution of the loan documents for the above 
 facilities by HIA to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Ifmr Capital P.L.I. September   TL                     IND A-(SO)       680      Assigned
2017
Jagannath Institute For         TL                     IND BBB-         291.44   Assigned
Technology & Management
Jagannath Institute For         FB WC                  IND BBB-         50       Assigned
Technology & Management
Jai Kumar Arun Kumar Pvt Ltd    LT loan                IND BB           0.52     Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Jai Kumar Arun Kumar Pvt Ltd    FB limit               IND BB /IND A4+  87       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Kals Breweries Pvt Ltd          FB WC limits           IND BBB          250      Affirmed
Kals Breweries Pvt Ltd          TL                     IND BBB          204      Affirmed
Kals Breweries Pvt Ltd          Proposed TL                             100      Withdrawn
Kals Distilleries Pvt Ltd       FB WC limits           IND BBB+         580      Affirmed
Kals Distilleries Pvt Ltd       TL (corporate loan)    IND BBB+         37       Affirmed
Kisan Oleochem & Derivatives    FB limits              IND BB- / IND A4+345      Migrated to
Pvt Ltd                                                                          Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Metalink                        FB WC limit            IND B            44.5     Downgraded
Metalink                        *Proposed FB limit     Provisional IND B17.5     Affirmed
* The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution
 of loan documents for the above facilities by Metalink to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Sembcorp Energy India Ltd       TL                     IND A            50898.4  Placed on RWP
Sembcorp Energy India Ltd       External commercial    IND A                     Placed on RWP
                                borrowings
Sembcorp Energy India Ltd       WC Fac                 IND A            17420    Placed on RWP
Sembcorp Energy India Ltd       Non-FB Fac             IND A            7870     Placed on RWP
Sembcorp Gayatri Power Ltd      Rupee TL (RTL)         IND A            30000    Placed on RWP
Sembcorp Gayatri Power Ltd      WC loan                IND A            11100    Placed on RWP
Sembcorp Gayatri Power Ltd      Non-FB (BG) facility   IND A            14000    Placed on RWP
Shree Venkatesh Group           TL                     -                277.5    Withdrawn
Virinchi Ltd                    FB WC limit            IND BB/IND A4+   130      Downgraded
Vnm Jewel Crafts Ltd            FB WC limit            IND B /IND A4    50       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in

$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
