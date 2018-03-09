India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Mar 9

Mar 9 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 8, 2018. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Annai Infra Developers Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A2 1160 Affirmed Chhabra Ispat Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 82 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Metalink Non-FB WC limit IND A4 5 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Annai Infra Developers Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB 440 Affirmed Annai Infra Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limit 100 Withdrawn Annai Infra Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB WC 300 Withdrawn limit Babu Banarasi Das Educational TL IND A 479 Affirmed Society Babu Banarasi Das Educational FB WC facility IND A 300 Affirmed Society Chhabra Ispat Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 180 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Chhabra Ispat Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 12.8 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Fateh Chand Charitable Trust TL IND BB 255.8 Affirmed Fateh Chand Charitable Trust Non-FB Bk Fac (BG) IND BB 24.2 Affirmed Hia Exports FB WC limit IND BB- 100 Assigned Hia Exports Proposed FB limit* Provisional IND 50 Assigned BB- *The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents for the above facilities by HIA to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Ifmr Capital P.L.I. September TL IND A-(SO) 680 Assigned 2017 Jagannath Institute For TL IND BBB- 291.44 Assigned Technology & Management Jagannath Institute For FB WC IND BBB- 50 Assigned Technology & Management Jai Kumar Arun Kumar Pvt Ltd LT loan IND BB 0.52 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Jai Kumar Arun Kumar Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BB /IND A4+ 87 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Kals Breweries Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB 250 Affirmed Kals Breweries Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 204 Affirmed Kals Breweries Pvt Ltd Proposed TL 100 Withdrawn Kals Distilleries Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+ 580 Affirmed Kals Distilleries Pvt Ltd TL (corporate loan) IND BBB+ 37 Affirmed Kisan Oleochem & Derivatives FB limits IND BB- / IND A4+345 Migrated to Pvt Ltd Non Cooperating Category Metalink FB WC limit IND B 44.5 Downgraded Metalink *Proposed FB limit Provisional IND B17.5 Affirmed * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by Metalink to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Sembcorp Energy India Ltd TL IND A 50898.4 Placed on RWP Sembcorp Energy India Ltd External commercial IND A Placed on RWP borrowings Sembcorp Energy India Ltd WC Fac IND A 17420 Placed on RWP Sembcorp Energy India Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A 7870 Placed on RWP Sembcorp Gayatri Power Ltd Rupee TL (RTL) IND A 30000 Placed on RWP Sembcorp Gayatri Power Ltd WC loan IND A 11100 Placed on RWP Sembcorp Gayatri Power Ltd Non-FB (BG) facility IND A 14000 Placed on RWP Shree Venkatesh Group TL - 277.5 Withdrawn Virinchi Ltd FB WC limit IND BB/IND A4+ 130 Downgraded Vnm Jewel Crafts Ltd FB WC limit IND B /IND A4 50 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)