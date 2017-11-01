India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Nov 1

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 31, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Beekay Steel Industries Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 300 Upgraded Centrum Capital Ltd ST Issuer Rating IND A3+ Assigned Dena Bank Ltd Certificates of IND A1+ 20000 Affirmed deposits Ispat Damodar Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4 260 Assigned Kannappan Textile Mill Pvt. Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 16.2 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category M/S Sudhakaran Nair And Company Non-FB limits IND A4+ 95 Migrated to Pvt. Ltd Non Cooperating Category Nagpal Exports Non-FB WC limit IND A4 10.5 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Nahar Textiles Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4+ 50 Affirmed Noida Power Co. Ltd CP programme IND A1+ 1000 Affirmed Shree Prithvi Steel Rolling Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 90 Migrated to Mills Pvt Ltd Non Cooperating Category Thane Steels Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 31.1 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Tribeni Constructions Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 300 Assigned Vardhman Textiles Ltd CP* IND A1+ 10000 Assigned *Not yet issued Vedanta Ltd CP IND A1+ 130000 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Beekay Steel Industries Ltd Long-TL IND A- 54.6 Upgraded from IND BBB+ Beekay Steel Industries Ltd FB limits IND A- 1450 Upgraded from IND BBB+ Dena Bank Ltd Perpetual Tier 1 bonds IND A- 1600 Affirmed Dena Bank Ltd Lower Tier 2 IND AA- 4500 Affirmed subordinated bonds Dena Bank Ltd Upper Tier 2 4250 Withdrawn subordinated bonds Gupta Builders And Promoters TL IND BBB- 248.8 Assigned Pvt Ltd Gupta Builders And Promoters Proposed TL* Provisional IND 500 Assigned Pvt Ltd BBB- * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents for the above facility by GBPPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Ispat Damodar Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B 648 Assigned Ispat Damodar Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B 139.378 Assigned Js Designer Ltd FB limit (LT/ST) IND D 610.3 Affirmed Js Designer Ltd Non-FB limit (ST) IND D 47.5 Affirmed Js Designer Ltd TL (LT) IND D 356.5 Affirmed Kannappan Textile Mill Pvt. Ltd FB WC limit IND BB 35 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Kannappan Textile Mill Pvt. Ltd TL IND BB 18.87 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Lifeline Multi Ventures Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 350 Assigned M/S Sudhakaran Nair And Company FB limits IND BB 20 Migrated to Pvt. Ltd Non Cooperating Category M/S Sudhakaran Nair And Company TL IND BB 11 Migrated to Pvt. Ltd Non Cooperating Category Meghalaya Power Generation NCDs 1200 Withdrawn Corporation Ltd Nagpal Exports FB WC limit IND B+ 55 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Nagpal Exports Proposed FB WC limit Provisional IND 34.5 Migrated to B+ Non Cooperating Category Nahar Textiles Pvt Ltd FB limit IND BB 115 Affirmed Noida Power Co. Ltd TL IND AA- 1468.1 Affirmed Noida Power Co. Ltd FB WC limits IND AA- /A1+ 2550 Affirmed Noida Power Co. Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND AA- /IND A1+ 350 Affirmed Shree Prithvi Steel Rolling FB WC limit IND BB+ 147.5 Migrated to Mills Pvt Ltd Non Cooperating Category Shree Prithvi Steel Rolling TL IND BB+ 52.68 Migrated to Mills Pvt Ltd Non Cooperating Category Tamil Nadu Generation And Bond IND A(SO) 33358 Affirmed Distribution Corporation Ltd Tamil Nadu Generation And Bond IND A(SO) 23534 Affirmed Distribution Corporation Ltd Tamil Nadu Generation And TL IND A(SO) 165734.8 Affirmed Distribution Corporation Ltd Tamil Nadu Generation And CC WC limits IND BBB+ 40000 Affirmed Distribution Corporation Ltd Tamil Nadu Generation And Non-FB WC limits IND BBB+ 27654 Affirmed Distribution Corporation Ltd Tamil Nadu Generation And TL# Provisional IND 14780.5 Affirmed Distribution Corporation Ltd A(SO) # The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by TANGEDCO to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Tamil Nadu Generation And Non-FB WC limits# Provisional IND 8346 Affirmed Distribution Corporation Ltd A(SO) Thane Steels Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB 210 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Thane Steels Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 29.64 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Tribeni Constructions Ltd FB limits IND BBB 25 Assigned Uco Bank Lower Tier II IND AA- Affirmed subordinated bonds Uco Bank Basel III-complaint IND AA- Affirmed Tier II bonds United Bank Of India S Basel III AT1 IND BBB Affirmed perpetual bonds United Bank Of India S Basel III AT1 IND BBB Affirmed perpetual bonds* *INR0.5 billion limit unutilised Vedanta Ltd NCDs (NCDs) IND AA 57000 Affirmed Vedanta Ltd Project finance Fac IND AA 5000 Affirmed Vedanta Ltd TL IND AA 46200 Affirmed Vijaya Bank Upper Tier II bonds IND A- 6000 Affirmed Vijaya Bank Lower Tier II bonds IND AA- 6500 Affirmed Vikas Technoplast Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 25.2 Affirmed Vikas Technoplast Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- /IND A4+ 55 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)