India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Nov 1
November 1, 2017 / 7:18 AM / a day ago

India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Nov 1

Reuters Staff

14 Min Read

    Nov 1 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
October 31, 2017.

COMPANY                         INSTRUMENT                  RATING       AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                         (RS.MLN)
------                          ----------                  ------       ------   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Beekay Steel Industries Ltd     Non-FB limits          IND A2+          300      Upgraded
Centrum Capital Ltd             ST Issuer Rating       IND A3+                   Assigned
Dena Bank Ltd                   Certificates of        IND A1+          20000    Affirmed
                                deposits
Ispat Damodar Pvt Ltd           Non-FB WC limit        IND A4           260      Assigned
Kannappan Textile Mill Pvt. Ltd Non-FB WC limit        IND A4+          16.2     Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
M/S Sudhakaran Nair And Company Non-FB limits          IND A4+          95       Migrated to
Pvt. Ltd                                                                         Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Nagpal Exports                  Non-FB WC limit        IND A4           10.5     Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Nahar Textiles Pvt Ltd          Non-FB limit           IND A4+          50       Affirmed
Noida Power Co. Ltd             CP programme           IND A1+          1000     Affirmed
Shree Prithvi Steel Rolling     Non-FB WC limit        IND A4+          90       Migrated to
Mills Pvt Ltd                                                                    Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Thane Steels Pvt Ltd             Non-FB limits          IND A4+          31.1    Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Tribeni Constructions Ltd       Non-FB limits          IND A2           300      Assigned
Vardhman Textiles Ltd           CP*                    IND A1+          10000    Assigned
*Not yet issued
Vedanta Ltd                     CP                     IND A1+          130000   Affirmed


LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Beekay Steel Industries Ltd     Long-TL                IND A-           54.6     Upgraded from
                                                                                 IND BBB+
Beekay Steel Industries Ltd     FB limits              IND A-           1450     Upgraded from
                                                                                 IND BBB+
Dena Bank Ltd                   Perpetual Tier 1 bonds IND A-           1600     Affirmed
Dena Bank Ltd                   Lower Tier 2           IND AA-          4500     Affirmed
                                subordinated bonds
Dena Bank Ltd                   Upper Tier 2                            4250     Withdrawn
                                subordinated bonds
Gupta Builders And Promoters    TL                     IND BBB-         248.8    Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Gupta Builders And Promoters    Proposed TL*           Provisional IND  500      Assigned
Pvt Ltd                                                BBB-
* The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution
 of the loan documents for the above facility by GBPPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Ispat Damodar Pvt Ltd           FB WC limit            IND B            648      Assigned
Ispat Damodar Pvt Ltd           Long-TL                IND B            139.378  Assigned
Js Designer Ltd                 FB limit (LT/ST)       IND D            610.3    Affirmed
Js Designer Ltd                 Non-FB limit (ST)      IND D            47.5     Affirmed
Js Designer Ltd                 TL (LT)                IND D            356.5    Affirmed
Kannappan Textile Mill Pvt. Ltd FB WC limit            IND BB           35       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Kannappan Textile Mill Pvt. Ltd TL                     IND BB           18.87    Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Lifeline Multi Ventures Pvt Ltd TL                     IND BB-          350      Assigned
M/S Sudhakaran Nair And Company FB limits              IND BB           20       Migrated to
Pvt. Ltd                                                                         Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
M/S Sudhakaran Nair And Company TL                     IND BB           11       Migrated to
Pvt. Ltd                                                                         Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Meghalaya Power Generation      NCDs                                    1200     Withdrawn
Corporation Ltd
Nagpal Exports                  FB WC limit            IND B+           55       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Nagpal Exports                  Proposed FB WC limit   Provisional IND  34.5     Migrated to
                                                       B+                        Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Nahar Textiles Pvt Ltd          FB limit               IND BB           115      Affirmed
Noida Power Co. Ltd             TL                     IND AA-          1468.1   Affirmed
Noida Power Co. Ltd             FB WC limits           IND AA- /A1+     2550     Affirmed
Noida Power Co. Ltd             Non-FB WC limits       IND AA- /IND A1+ 350      Affirmed
Shree Prithvi Steel Rolling     FB WC limit            IND BB+          147.5    Migrated to
Mills Pvt Ltd                                                                    Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Shree Prithvi Steel Rolling     TL                     IND BB+          52.68    Migrated to
Mills Pvt Ltd                                                                    Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Tamil Nadu Generation And       Bond                   IND A(SO)        33358    Affirmed
Distribution Corporation Ltd
Tamil Nadu Generation And       Bond                   IND A(SO)        23534    Affirmed
Distribution Corporation Ltd
Tamil Nadu Generation And       TL                     IND A(SO)        165734.8 Affirmed
Distribution Corporation Ltd
Tamil Nadu Generation And       CC WC limits           IND BBB+         40000    Affirmed
Distribution Corporation Ltd
Tamil Nadu Generation And       Non-FB WC limits       IND BBB+         27654    Affirmed
Distribution Corporation Ltd
Tamil Nadu Generation And       TL#                    Provisional IND  14780.5  Affirmed
Distribution Corporation Ltd                           A(SO)
# The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and 
 execution of loan documents for the above facilities by TANGEDCO 
 to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.
Tamil Nadu Generation And       Non-FB WC limits#      Provisional IND  8346     Affirmed
Distribution Corporation Ltd                           A(SO)
Thane Steels Pvt Ltd             FB limits              IND BB           210     Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Thane Steels Pvt Ltd             TL                     IND BB           29.64   Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Tribeni Constructions Ltd       FB limits              IND BBB          25       Assigned
Uco Bank                        Lower Tier II          IND AA-                   Affirmed
                                subordinated bonds
Uco Bank                        Basel III-complaint    IND AA-                   Affirmed
                                Tier II bonds
United Bank Of India  S          Basel III AT1          IND BBB                  Affirmed
                                perpetual bonds
United Bank Of India  S          Basel III AT1          IND BBB                  Affirmed
                                perpetual bonds*
*INR0.5 billion limit unutilised
Vedanta Ltd                     NCDs (NCDs)            IND AA           57000    Affirmed
Vedanta Ltd                     Project finance Fac    IND AA           5000     Affirmed
Vedanta Ltd                     TL                     IND AA           46200    Affirmed
Vijaya Bank                     Upper Tier II bonds    IND A-           6000     Affirmed
Vijaya Bank                     Lower Tier II bonds    IND AA-          6500     Affirmed
Vikas Technoplast Pvt Ltd        TL                     IND BB-          25.2    Affirmed
Vikas Technoplast Pvt Ltd        FB limits              IND BB- /IND A4+ 55      Affirmed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in

$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
