India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Nov 10

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 9, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balaji Coal Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 400 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not cooperating Dignity Innovations Non-FB WC limits IND A4 10 Assigned Dignity Innovations Proposed non-FB WC Provisional IND 30 Assigned limits* A4 Proposed non-fund-based working capital limits* R K Enterprise Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ - Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not cooperating Turtle Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 30 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not cooperating LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- R K Enterprise FB WC limit IND BB- 10.5 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not cooperating R K Enterprise TL IND BB- 56.26 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not cooperating Shri Guru Ram Dass Educational TL IND A 599.9 Affirmed Society (reduced from INR715.00mln) Balaji Coal Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ 75 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not cooperating Darbhanga-Motihari Transmission Rupee TL IND AA- 8000 Assigned Co. Ltd Darbhanga-Motihari Transmission WC facility (CC) IND AA- 180 Assigned Co. Ltd Darbhanga-Motihari Transmission Non-FBL IND AA- 220 Assigned Co. Ltd Desai Infra Projects (I) Pvt LtdFB WC Fac IND BB+/ IND A4+ 150 Assigned Dignity Innovations FB WC limits IND B+/IND A4 75 Assigned Dignity Innovations Proposed FB WC limits* Provisional IND 65 Assigned B+ /Provisional IND A4 * The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents for the above facility by DI to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd CP WD 20000 Withdrawn Muppa Projects India Pvt Ltd TL WD 90.2 Withdrawn Nspira Management Services Pvt Bk loans IND AA- 1250 Assigned Ltd Parampujya Solar Energy Pvt Ltd Bk loans IND A- 16505 Assigned Parampujya Solar Energy Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND A- 475 Assigned Parampujya Solar Energy Pvt Ltd Loan equivalent risk IND A- 1640 Assigned Ricoh India Ltd NCDs (NCDs) IND D 2000 Downgraded from IND BB+ Off RWN The South Indian Bank Ltd Lower Tier II IND A+ 2000 Affirmed subordinated debt The South Indian Bank Ltd Basel III Tier 2 debt IND A+ 10000 Affirmed Turtle Ltd FB limits IND BBB+ 480 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not cooperating Turtle Ltd Proposed FB limits Provisional IND 100 Migrated to BBB+ Non Cooperating Category Issuer Not cooperating Vaibhav Gems Long-TL IND BBB 10.48 Upgraded from IND BBB- Vaibhav Gems FB WC limit IND BBB/IND A3+ 268 Upgraded from IND BBB- /IND A3 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)