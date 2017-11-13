India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Nov 13

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 10, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apollo Tyres CP (CP) IND A1+ 90000 Assigned Dhaulagiree Polyolefins Non-FB limit IND A4 200 Assigned Dhaulagiree Polyolefins Proposed non-FB limit *Provisional IND 200 Assigned A4 *The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents for the above facility by DPPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Wellness Forever Medicare Non-FB Fac IND A3+ 285 Affirmed Wockhardt Non-FB limits IND A1+ 57130 - Placed on RWN Wockhardt CP/ST debt programmes IND A1+ 20000 - Placed on RWN Writer Safeguard Non-FB limits IND A1 1000 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apollo Tyres NCDs (NCDs) IND AA+ 62500 Affirmed Apollo Tyres NCDs # IND AA+ 45000 Assigned #The assignment of final rating is based on the receipt of transaction documents. Dhaulagiree Polyolefins FB limit IND B 140 Assigned Dhaulagiree Polyolefins Proposed TL * Provisional IND B900 Assigned *The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents for the above facility by DPPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Dhaulagiree Polyolefins Proposed FB limit * Provisional IND B200 Assigned *The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents for the above facility by DPPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Ezra Sbl Ifmr Capital Series A2 PTCs IND BB+ 32.6 Assigned Ezra Sbl Ifmr Capital Series A1 pass-through IND BBB+ 1500 Assigned certificates (PTCs) Irm Energy TL IND BBB 19300 Assigned Krishna Institute Of Medical TL WD 23585 Withdrawn Sciences Krishna Institute Of Medical FB limits WD 1840 Withdrawn Sciences Krishna Institute Of Medical Non-FB limit WD 360 Withdrawn Sciences Mansarovar Pearls (I) FB WC limits IND BBB- / IND A33500 Assigned Mansarovar Pearls (I) Proposed FB WC limits *IND BBB- / IND A31500 Assigned * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by MPIPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Parsvnath Hotels TL (LT) IND D 1162.5 Downgraded from IND B- Premier Exports International FB WC limit IND BB / IND A4+ 500 Affirmed Srs Travels FB limits IND BBB- 7200 Affirmed Tata Power Company Proposed NCDs * Provisional IND 150 Assigned AA * The final rating will be assigned following the closure of the issue upon the receipt of final documentation, conforming to the information already received by Ind-Ra. Wellness Forever Medicare FB WC limits IND BBB 3650 Affirmed Wellness Forever Medicare TL IND BBB 1847 Affirmed Wockhardt FB limits IND AA- 32500 - Placed on RWN Wockhardt TL IND AA- - - Placed on RWN Wockhardt TL IND AA- 50000 - Placed on RWN Wockhardt FB/ non-FB IND AA- / A1+ 46625 - interchangeable limits Placed on RWN Writer Safeguard TL IND A 8500 Assigned Writer Safeguard FB limits IND A / IND A1 2950 Assigned Writer Safeguard Proposed TL Provisional 3700 Assigned IND A ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 