India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Nov 14

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 13, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Axis Finance Ltd CP IND A1+ 30000 Assigned Greenply Industries Ltd CP programme* IND A1+ 300 Affirmed *Carved out of the existing fund-based working capital banking lines Greenply Industries Ltd Proposed short-TL Provisional IND 400 Affirmed A1+ Steel Impex & Industries FB Fac IND A4 230 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Bajaj Energy Ltd TL (LT) IND D 14446 Downgraded Bajaj Energy Ltd WC facility (LT/ST) IND D 9500 Downgraded Bajaj Energy Ltd Non-FB facility (LT/ST)IND D 570 Downgraded Bostin Engineers Pvt Ltd FB limits (LT) IND D 60 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Bostin Engineers Pvt Ltd TL (LT) IND D 4.96 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Bostin Engineers Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits (ST) IND D 89 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Greenply Industries Ltd Long-TL IND AA- 2861.7 Affirmed Greenply Industries Ltd Bk Fac IND AA-/IND A1+ 4750 Affirmed Greenply Industries Ltd LT capex LOC 2250 Withdrawn India Standard Loan Trust – XXXISeries A pass-through IND AA+(SO) 877 Affirmed certificates (PTCs) India Standard Loan Trust – XXXILiquidity facility IND AAA(SO) 21.1 Affirmed India Standard Loan Trust – XXXISecond loss credit IND BBB(SO) 126.5 Affirmed facility Jorbat Shillong Expressway Ltd Proposed senior NCDs* Provisional IND 6412 Assigned AAA(SO) * The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. The documents include all the finalized financing, transaction and project documents, including the legal opinion on the validity of transaction and structure, and an opinion related to taxation. Jorbat Shillong Expressway Ltd Proposed subordinated Provisional IND 2488 Assigned NCDs* AAA(SO) * The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. The documents include all the finalized financing, transaction and project documents, including the legal opinion on the validity of transaction and structure, and an opinion related to taxation. Lvs Power Ltd Project loan 750 Withdrawn Prakash Shellac Factory FB WC limit IND B+ 50 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Shri Shanti Solvex Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 45.8 Affirmed Shri Shanti Solvex Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 100 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)