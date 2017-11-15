India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Nov 15

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 14, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Fino Paytech Ltd BG IND A2 50 Affirmed Fino Paytech Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 100 Affirmed Fino Paytech Ltd LOC facility IND A2 100 Affirmed Mehta Intertrade Steels Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 700 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (Issuer Not cooperating) S.G.S Motors Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 20 Affirmed Shyama Power India Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A3 7480 Affirmed Smr Plantation Pvt Ltd Non FB WC IND A3 30 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arfin India Ltd WC Fac WD 375 Withdrawn Bhaskar Shrachi Alloys Ltd FB limits (LT) IND D 290 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (Issuer Not cooperating) Bhaskar Shrachi Alloys Ltd TL (LT) IND D 192 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (Issuer Not cooperating) Bhaskar Shrachi Alloys Ltd Non-FB limits (ST) IND D 150 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (Issuer Not cooperating) Celogen Pharma Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+/IND A4 60 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (Issuer Not cooperating) Fino Paytech Ltd CC facility IND BBB 600 Affirmed (reduced from 900) Fino Paytech Ltd TL WD 248.4 Withdrawn (repaid in full) Fino Paytech Ltd WC demand loan WD 500 Withdrawn (repaid in full) Indraprastha Gas Ltd Bond programme IND AAA 4000 Affirmed Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd Long-TL/ Bk Fac IND A+ 19811 Downgraded from IND AA- (reduced from 21,840) Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd FB and non-FB limits IND A+/IND A1+ 26810 Downgraded from IND AA- Short-term Rating affirmed; Off RWN Long-term rating downgraded; Outlook Negative; Short-term rating affirmed; Off RWN Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd TD IND tAA- 600 Downgraded from tAA Lamane Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 200 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (Issuer Not cooperating) Mehta Intertrade Steels Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 45 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (Issuer Not cooperating) Mehta Intertrade Steels Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB/IND A4+ 100 Migrated to Non - Cooperating Category (Issuer Not cooperating) Platinum Trust June 2016 Series A pass-through IND AAA(SO) 1717.5 Affirmed Tranche Ii certificates (PTCs) Rgs Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 9 Assigned Rgs Healthcare Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB-//IND A3 60 Assigned Rgs Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed TL* IND BBB- 131 Assigned *The rating is provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of the loan documents for the above facility by RGSPL to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Rupa & Co. Ltd TL WD 273.3 Withdrawn Rupa & Co. Ltd FB limits WD 1980 Withdrawn Rupa & Co. Ltd Non-FB limit WD 50 Withdrawn S.G.S Motors Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ 300 Affirmed (increased from 150) Sansar Trust Feb 2017 (An Abs Series A pass-through IND AAA(SO) 5806.3 Affirmed Transaction) certificates (PTCs) Sansar Trust Feb 2017 (An Abs Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 360.3 Affirmed Transaction) facility (SLCF) Shyama Power India Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB-/IND A3 1400 Affirmed Smr Plantation Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 300 Assigned Smr Plantation Pvt Ltd FB WC IND BBB- / IND A3355 Assigned Vector Green Surya Urja Ltd NCDs IND A- 611 Assigned Vector Green Surya Urja Ltd NCDs IND A- 611 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)