India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Nov 16

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 15, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- M S Infraengineers Pvt Ltd Non- fund- based limitsIND A4+ 40 Affirmed Phoeniix Non- fund- based Fac IND A4 3 Affirmed Ramvijay Clothing Company Pvt Non- fund- based limitsIND A4 5 Migrated to Ltd Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Sahyadri Hospitals Ltd Non- fund- based WC IND A3 60 Affirmed limits increased from 5 Crores Touch Tone Teleservices Non- fund- based WC FacIND A4+ 60 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Edac Engineering Ltd Fund- based facility IND BBB-/ IND A3 5 Affirmed Edac Engineering Ltd Non- fund- based IND BBB-/ IND A3 908 Affirmed facility increased from 700.3 Crores Edac Engineering Ltd Proposed fund- based Provisional IND 20 Assigned facility* BBB-/ Provisional IND A3 * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by EDAC to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra. Edac Engineering Ltd Proposed non- fund- Provisional IND 317 Affirmed based facility* BBB-/ Provisional IND A3 * The ratings are provisional and shall be confirmed upon the sanction and execution of loan documents for the above facilities by EDAC to the satisfaction of Ind-Ra.; reduced from 544.7 Crores Green Leaf Plasto Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 6.9 Assigned Green Leaf Plasto Pvt Ltd Fund- based Fac IND BB-/ IND A4+ 99 Assigned M S Infraengineers Pvt Ltd Fund- based limits IND BB 150 Affirmed Phoeniix Fund- based Fac IND B+/ IND A4 160 Affirmed Phoeniix Long- TL WD 3.4 Withdrawn (instrument was repaid in full) Ramvijay Clothing Company Pvt Long- TL IND B+ 10.8 Migrated to Ltd Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Ramvijay Clothing Company Pvt Fund- based limit IND B+/ IND A4 55 Migrated to Ltd Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Sahyadri Hospitals Ltd TL IND BBB- 1204.8 Affirmed increased from 1,119.7 Crores Sahyadri Hospitals Ltd Fund- based WC limits IND BBB- 150 Affirmed Sahyadri Hospitals Ltd TL (Short- term) WD 182.3 Withdrawn (no debt outstanding) Shetron Ltd Long- TL IND BB 343.1 Upgraded reduced from 438.31 Crores Shetron Ltd Fund- based Fac IND BB/ IND A4+ 362.5 Upgraded increased from 287.5 Crores Shetron Ltd Non- fund- based Fac IND BB/ IND A4+ 390 Upgraded increased from 370.0 Crores Shri Keshav Cements And Infra Long- TL IND BBB- 413 Assigned Ltd Shri Keshav Cements And Infra Fund- based Fac IND BBB-/ IND A3 267 Assigned Ltd Silver Oak Shops Offices Co. Term loans IND BB+ 199.57 Assigned Op. Housing Society Ltd Silver Oak Shops Offices Co. Overdraft IND BB+ 100 Assigned Op. Housing Society Ltd Touch Tone Teleservices Fund- based WC Fac IND BB- 60 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.