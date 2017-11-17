India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Nov 17

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 16, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anubhav Plast Non-FB WC limit IND A4 15 - Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category Anubhav Plast Proposed non-FB WC Provisional IND 15 - limit A4 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category Jyoti Enterprises Non-FB WC limits IND A4 60 - Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category / (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Sai Manasa Spintex Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 15.2 - Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category Saranya Spinning Mills Non FB WC limits IND A3 5.4 Assigned Sri Venkata Lakshmi Narasimha Non-FB limits IND A4+ 20.8 - Spinning Mills Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category Standard Infratech Non-FB WC limits IND A3+ 260 Upgraded from IND A3 Vikrant Ispat Udyog NFB WC limit IND A4+ 20 - Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Afflatus Gravures TL IND BBB 900 Assigned Anubhav Plast FB WC limit IND B+ 70 - Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category Bee Jay Industrial Corporation FB WC limits IND BB- / A4+ 200 - Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category Damodar Valley Corp Bond programme IND AAA 70000 Affirmed Damodar Valley Corp Bond programme WD 6400 Withdrawn Gelcaps Industries TL IND BBB- 398.3 Affirmed Gelcaps Industries FB WC limits IND BBB- / IND A375 Assigned Gelcaps Industries Non-FB limits IND BBB- / IND A375 Assigned Jyoti Enterprises FB WC limits IND B+ 40 - Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category / (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Knr Walayar Tollways Senior project Bk loansIND A- 2200* Affirmed * INR2,000 million outstanding as of October 2017 Mahua Bharatpur Expressway Series A debentures IND AAA 1842 Assigned Mahua Bharatpur Expressway Series B debentures IND AAA 78 Assigned Migrates Precision Granites TL IND B+ 165.6 - Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category Migrates Precision Granites FB WC limit IND B+ / A4 163.5 - Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category Monnet Power Senior project Bk IND D 38190 Downgraded loans (LT) from IND BB+ Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category Monnet Power Subordinated TL (LT) IND D 3500 Downgraded from IND BB Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category New Saraswati House WC Bk loan WD 100 Withdrawn Nila Infrastructures FBL IND BBB 626 Placed on RWE Nila Infrastructures Non-FBL IND BBB / IND A3+861.2 Placed on RWE S V Creditline Bk Loan IND BBB- 500 Downgraded from IND BBB Sai Manasa Spintex FB WC limits IND BB- 112 - Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category Sai Manasa Spintex Long-TL IND BB- 215.5 - Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category Saranya Spinning Mills LT-loan IND BBB- 257 Assigned Saranya Spinning Mills FB WC limits IND BBB- / A3 250 Assigned Selvaraaj Prabhu FB WC Fac (LT/ST) IND D 177.5 Downgraded from IND B- Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category Shree Radha Govind Agro TL IND B+ 11.6 - Industries Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category Shree Radha Govind Agro FB WC limits IND B+ 70 - Industries Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category Shree Tirupati Balajee Fibc TL IND BBB- 50 - Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category Shree Tirupati Balajee Fibc FB WC limit IND BBB- / A3 150 - Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category Sri Venkata Lakshmi Narasimha FB Limits IND BB 144 - Spinning Mills Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category Sri Venkata Lakshmi Narasimha TL IND BB 55.37 - Spinning Mills Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category Standard Infratech FB WC limits IND BBB 90 Upgraded from IND BBB- Syrma Technology TL WD 30.4 Withdrawn Syrma Technology FB WCFac WD 270 Withdrawn Syrma Technology Non-FB WC Fac WD 202 Withdrawn Vikrant Ispat Udyog FB WC limit IND BB- / A4+ 145 - Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)