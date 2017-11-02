India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Nov 2

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 1, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ananth Technologies Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3+ 1490 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category B.G. Transport Company Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 1 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd CP (CP) programme IND A1+ 8000 Assigned Franklin India Saving Plus Fund ST IND A1+mfs Affirmed Franklin India Saving Plus Fund ST IND A1+mfs Affirmed Gie Jewels FB WC limit IND BB+/IND A4+ 100 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Ksa Powerinfra Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A2 390 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Sigma Chemtrade Pvt. Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 130 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Sigma Chemtrade Pvt. Ltd. Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 130 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Sri K.Venkat Narasimha Reddy Non-FB limits IND A4+ 80 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Sri Venkata Siva Parvathi Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 113.3 Migrated to Spinning Mills Pvt. Ltd Non Cooperating Category LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ananth Technologies Ltd FB WC Fac IND BBB/IND A3+ 190 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Sri Venkata Siva Parvathi FB Fac IND BB+/IND A4+ 457 Migrated to Spinning Mills Pvt. Ltd Non Cooperating Category Ananth Technologies Ltd Long-TL IND BBB 66.9 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category B.G. Transport Company TL IND BB- 59.87 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category B.G. Transport Company FB WC limits IND BB- 13.5 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd NCDs (NCDs)* IND AA 2700 Assigned *The assignment of final rating is based on the receipt of transaction documents. Franklin India Banking & Psu LT IND AAAmfs Affirmed Debt Fund Gie Jewels TL IND BB+ 25.23 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Jaipan Industries Ltd FB Fac IND BB- 70 Affirmed and Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Ksa Powerinfra Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BBB 190 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Piano Presitel Long-TL IND BB 41.7 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Piano Presitel FB Fac IND BB/IND A4+ 120 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Sangat Printers Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 16 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Sangat Printers Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB-/IND A4+ 45 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Sangat Printers Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limit Provisional IND 1 Migrated to BB- /Provisional Non IND A4+ Cooperating Category Sigma Chemtrade Pvt. Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ 12.5 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Sigma Chemtrade Pvt. Ltd. FB WC limit IND BB+ 12.5 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Sri K.Venkat Narasimha Reddy FB Limits IND BB- 60 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Sri Venkata Siva Parvathi Long-TL IND BB+ 417.03 Migrated to Spinning Mills Pvt. Ltd Non Cooperating Category Vihaan Networks Ltd FB WC Fac IND 1250 Affirmed BBB/IND A3+ Vihaan Networks Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND 1500 Affirmed BBB/IND A3+ West Bengal Infrastructure Bond Withdrawn Development Finance Corporation Ltd ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)