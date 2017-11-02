FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Nov 2
Sections
Featured
iPhone X seen taking Apple closer to trillion-dollar valuation
Apple
iPhone X seen taking Apple closer to trillion-dollar valuation
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Bollywood
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Fake meat, free markets ease North Koreans' hunger
Recipe for Survival
Fake meat, free markets ease North Koreans' hunger
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
November 2, 2017 / 5:24 AM / a day ago

India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Nov 2

Reuters Staff

13 Min Read

    Nov 2 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
November 1, 2017.

COMPANY                         INSTRUMENT              RATING          AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                          ----------              ------          ------   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ananth Technologies Ltd         Non-FB WC limits       IND A3+          1490     Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
B.G. Transport Company          Non-FB WC limits       IND A4+          1        Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd      CP (CP) programme      IND A1+          8000     Assigned
Franklin India Saving Plus Fund ST                     IND A1+mfs                Affirmed
Franklin India Saving Plus Fund ST                     IND A1+mfs                Affirmed
Gie Jewels                      FB WC limit            IND BB+/IND A4+  100      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Ksa Powerinfra Pvt Ltd          Non-FB Fac             IND A2           390      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Sigma Chemtrade Pvt. Ltd        Non-FB WC limits       IND A4+          130      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Sigma Chemtrade Pvt. Ltd.       Non-FB WC limits       IND A4+          130      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Sri K.Venkat Narasimha Reddy    Non-FB limits          IND A4+          80       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Sri Venkata Siva Parvathi       Non-FB Fac             IND A4+          113.3    Migrated to
Spinning Mills Pvt. Ltd                                                          Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ananth Technologies Ltd         FB WC Fac              IND BBB/IND A3+  190      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Sri Venkata Siva Parvathi       FB Fac                 IND BB+/IND A4+  457      Migrated to
Spinning Mills Pvt. Ltd                                                          Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Ananth Technologies Ltd         Long-TL                IND BBB          66.9     Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
B.G. Transport Company          TL                     IND BB-          59.87    Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
B.G. Transport Company          FB WC limits           IND BB-          13.5     Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd      NCDs (NCDs)*           IND AA           2700     Assigned
*The assignment of final rating is based on the receipt of transaction documents.
Franklin India Banking & Psu    LT                     IND AAAmfs                Affirmed
Debt Fund
Gie Jewels                      TL                     IND BB+          25.23    Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Jaipan Industries Ltd           FB Fac                 IND BB-          70       Affirmed and
                                                                                 Migrated to
                                                                                 Non Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Ksa Powerinfra Pvt Ltd          FB Fac                 IND BBB          190      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Piano Presitel                  Long-TL                IND BB           41.7     Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Piano Presitel                  FB Fac                 IND BB/IND A4+   120      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Sangat Printers Pvt Ltd         TL                     IND BB-          16       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Sangat Printers Pvt Ltd         FB WC limit            IND BB-/IND A4+  45       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Sangat Printers Pvt Ltd         Proposed FB WC limit   Provisional IND  1        Migrated to
                                                       BB- /Provisional          Non
                                                       IND A4+                   Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Sigma Chemtrade Pvt. Ltd        FB WC limit            IND BB+          12.5     Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Sigma Chemtrade Pvt. Ltd.       FB WC limit            IND BB+          12.5     Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Sri K.Venkat Narasimha Reddy    FB Limits              IND BB-          60       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Sri Venkata Siva Parvathi       Long-TL                IND BB+          417.03   Migrated to
Spinning Mills Pvt. Ltd                                                          Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Vihaan Networks Ltd             FB WC Fac              IND              1250     Affirmed
                                                       BBB/IND
                                                       A3+
Vihaan Networks Ltd             Non-FB WC Fac          IND              1500     Affirmed
                                                       BBB/IND
                                                       A3+
West Bengal Infrastructure      Bond                                             Withdrawn
Development Finance Corporation
Ltd
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in

$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.