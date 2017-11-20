India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Nov 20

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 19, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd CP* IND A1+ 5000 Assigned * Unutilised Enviropol Engineers Pvt Ltd Non- FB WC limit IND A4+ 65 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Goel Minerals And Chemicals Non- FB WC limit IND A3 198 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) National Bank For Agriculture CP IND A1+ 170 Assigned And Rural Development Rmg Polyvinyl India Ltd Non- FB limit IND A2 179 Affirmed Sri Lakshmi Constructions Non- FB limits IND A4+ 80 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Tashkent Oil Company Pvt Ltd NFB WC limit IND A4+ 8 Affirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Shriram Pistons And Rings Ltd Term deposit IND tAA+ 100 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- D.V. Exports FB WC limits IND BB- 190 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Devikkesh Novamate Boards Pvt FB limits IND B+ 37.5 Migrated to Ltd Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Devikkesh Novamate Boards Pvt TL IND B+ 32 Migrated to Ltd Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Enviropol Engineers Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+/ IND A4+ 30 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Lagu Bandhu Motiwale Pvt Ltd FB Fac IND BB/ IND A4+ 200 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Platinum Trust August 2016 - Series A pass- through IND AAA(SO) 1606.7 Affirmed Tranche Ii certificates (PTCs) Platinum Trust August 2016 - Second Loss Credit IND BBB(SO) 127.1 Affirmed Tranche Ii Facility (SLCF) Rmg Polyvinyl India Ltd TL IND BBB+ 126.7 Affirmed reduced from 144.3) Rmg Polyvinyl India Ltd FB limit IND BBB+/ IND A2 110 Affirmed Rugby Renergy Pvt Ltd Long- TL IND BBB+ 225 Affirmed outstanding 164.8 as on 31 October 2017) Rugby Renergy Pvt Ltd Bk loans IND BBB+ 240 Affirmed outstanding 215 as on 31 October 2017) Sansar Trust Sept 2015 Ii Series A pass- through IND AAA(SO) 270.91 Affirmed certificates (PTCs) Sansar Trust Sept 2015 Ii Second loss credit IND BBB(SO) 95.95 Affirmed facility (SLCF) Sri Lakshmi Constructions FB WC limit IND BB-/ IND A4+ 50 Migrated to Non- Cooperating Category (ISSUER NOT COOPERATING) Tashkent Oil Company Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+/ IND A4+ 70 Long- term rating upgraded; Short- term rating affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.