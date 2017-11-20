FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Nov 20
Automaker Mahindra wants to sell electric vehicles in U.S.
Automaker Mahindra wants to sell electric vehicles in U.S.
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
India rushing to join natural gas boom risks LNG shortage
India rushing to join natural gas boom risks LNG shortage
#Asia
November 20, 2017 / 3:39 AM / 2 days ago

India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Nov 20

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

    Nov 20 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
November 19, 2017.

COMPANY                         INSTRUMENT             RATING           AMOUNT   MOVEMENT
                                                                        (RS.MLN)
------                          ----------             ------           ------   ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd       CP*                    IND A1+          5000     Assigned
* Unutilised
Enviropol Engineers Pvt Ltd     Non- FB WC limit       IND A4+          65       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Goel Minerals And Chemicals     Non- FB WC limit       IND A3           198      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
National Bank For Agriculture   CP                     IND A1+          170      Assigned
And Rural Development
Rmg Polyvinyl India Ltd         Non- FB limit          IND A2           179      Affirmed
Sri Lakshmi Constructions       Non- FB limits         IND A4+          80       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Tashkent Oil Company Pvt Ltd    NFB WC limit           IND A4+          8        Affirmed

MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Shriram Pistons And Rings Ltd   Term deposit           IND tAA+         100      Assigned

LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
D.V. Exports                    FB WC limits           IND BB-          190      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Devikkesh Novamate Boards Pvt   FB limits              IND B+           37.5     Migrated to
Ltd                                                                              Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Devikkesh Novamate Boards Pvt   TL                     IND B+           32       Migrated to
Ltd                                                                              Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Enviropol Engineers Pvt Ltd     FB WC limit            IND BB+/ IND A4+ 30       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Lagu Bandhu Motiwale Pvt Ltd    FB Fac                 IND BB/ IND A4+  200      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Platinum Trust August 2016 -    Series A pass- through IND AAA(SO)      1606.7   Affirmed
Tranche Ii                      certificates (PTCs)
Platinum Trust August 2016 -    Second Loss Credit     IND BBB(SO)      127.1    Affirmed
Tranche Ii                      Facility (SLCF)
Rmg Polyvinyl India Ltd         TL                     IND BBB+         126.7    Affirmed
reduced from 144.3)
Rmg Polyvinyl India Ltd         FB limit               IND BBB+/ IND A2 110      Affirmed
Rugby Renergy Pvt Ltd           Long- TL               IND BBB+         225      Affirmed
outstanding 164.8 as on 31 October 2017)
Rugby Renergy Pvt Ltd           Bk loans               IND BBB+         240      Affirmed
outstanding 215 as on 31 October 2017)
Sansar Trust Sept 2015 Ii       Series A pass- through IND AAA(SO)      270.91   Affirmed
                                certificates (PTCs)
Sansar Trust Sept 2015 Ii       Second loss credit     IND BBB(SO)      95.95    Affirmed
                                facility (SLCF)
Sri Lakshmi Constructions       FB WC limit            IND BB-/ IND A4+ 50       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non-
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
(ISSUER NOT COOPERATING)
Tashkent Oil Company Pvt Ltd    FB WC limit            IND BB+/ IND A4+ 70       Long- term
                                                                                 rating
                                                                                 upgraded;
Short- term rating affirmed

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in

$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
