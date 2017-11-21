India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Nov 21

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 20, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aryan Enterprise Non-FB WC Fac IND A3 400 Assigned Foram Exim Non-FB WC Fac IND A3 450 Assigned Golden Globe Impex Non-FB limits IND A4+ 120 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Kamal Timbers India Non-FB Fac IND A4+ 190 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Ktl Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 25 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Mayur Seeds And Agritech Non-FB WC limits IND A4 10 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Migrates Tejinder Kaur Non-FB limits IND A4+ 1 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category S.M. Corporation Proposed non-FB WC Fac Provisional IND 400 Assigned A3 Safeguard’S Bank Facilities Non-FB limits IND A1 520 Affirmed (increased from INR280) Sangeeth Textiles Non-FB WC limit IND A3 100 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Windals Precision Non-FB Fac WC limit IND A2+ 157.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B. K. Exports FB Fac IND B- / IND A4 240 Assigned Blue Duck Textiles TL IND BB- 18.36 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Blue Duck Textiles FB WC limit IND BB- / A4+ 60 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Caravel Logistics FB WC limits IND B- / IND A4 104 Downgraded from IND BB- / Affirmed Caravel Logistics Non-FB WC limits IND B- / IND A4 15 Downgraded from IND BB- / Affirmed Foram Exim FB WC Fac IND BBB- / IND A350 Assigned Gajanand Foods Long-TL IND B+ 52.46 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Gajanand Foods FB Fac IND B+ / A4 20 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Golden Globe Impex FB limits IND BB / IND A4+ 60 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Kamal Timbers India FB Fac IND BB 60 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Kingswood Suppliers FB Fac IND BBB- / A3 400 Assigned Ktl FB WC limit IND BB / IND A4+ 590 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Malwa Automobiles FB WC limit IND BB-/ IND A4+ 186 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Mayur Seeds And Agritech FB WC limits IND B+ 90 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Migrates Tejinder Kaur FB limits IND BB- 13.9 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Migrates Tejinder Kaur TL IND BB- 40.38 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Mohan Tobaccos FB Fac IND B- / IND A4 88 Assigned Prabhat Dairy TL WD 375 Withdrawn Prabhat Dairy CC limits WD 1100 Withdrawn Prabhat Dairy Non-FB limits WD 200 Withdrawn Rr Cottons TL IND B 30 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Rr Cottons FB WC limit IND B 150 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Safeguard’S Bank Facilities TL IND A 1150 Affirmed (increased from INR850) Safeguard’S Bank Facilities FB limits IND A / IND A1 580 Affirmed (reduced from INR630) Safeguard’S Bank Facilities Proposed TL WD 370 Withdrawn Sanatan Merchants FB limits IND BB+ / IND A4+90 Affirmed Sangeeth Textiles TL IND BBB- 158.7 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Sangeeth Textiles FB WC limit IND BBB- 300 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Shree Saibaba Green Power TL IND BBB- 210 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Shrini Softex India TL IND BB 74.2 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Shrini Softex India FB WC limit IND BB / IND A4+ 200 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Sunfresh Agro CC limits WD 1500 Withdrawn Sunfresh Agro Non-FBL WD 500 Withdrawn Windals Precision FB Fac WC limit IND BBB+ 540 Assigned Windals Precision TL IND BBB+ 275.3 Assigned Writer Business Services TL IND A 1650 Affirmed Writer Business Services FB limits IND A / A1 750 - Long-term rating affirmed; Short-term rating assigned Writer Business Services FB limits # IND A / A1 200 Assigned # The assignment of final ratings (long term) follows the receipt of sanction letters. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.