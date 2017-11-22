India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Nov 22

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 21, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Green Energy Ltd Short-TL IND A1 1.5 Assigned Adani Green Energy Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 15 Assigned Aswath Saw Mill Non-FB limits IND A4 120 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Aswath Saw Mill Non-FB facility IND A4 120 Assigned Prabhunath Prasad Thekedar Non-FB WC facility IND A4+ 150 Assigned Rajasthan Metal Non-FB WC limit IND A4 145 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Rajasthan Metal Proposed non-FB WC Provisional IND 5 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Rattan Kaur Non-FB limits IND A4+ 1.12 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Reliable Industries Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 7 Assigned Sanmarg Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 115 Affirmed Sea Lagoon Hotels Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 5 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Unimech Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 78 Affirmed Wagner Trident Precision Non-FB WC limits IND A4 5 Migrated to Components Pvt Ltd Non Cooperating Category LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aswath Saw Mill FB limit IND B 35 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Aswath Saw Mill FB facility IND B 35 Assigned Gopal Krishna Rice Mills’S FB WC limit IND B /IND A4 70 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Grt Hotels And Resorts Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+ 50 Affirmed Grt Hotels And Resorts Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB+ 634.1 Affirmed Jubilant Industries Ltd LT Withdrawn Mjm Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed TL Provisional IND B200 Assigned Prabhunath Prasad Thekedar TL IND BB 7 Assigned Rajasthan Metal FB WC limit IND B+ /IND A4 40 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Rajasthan Metal Proposed FB WC limit Provisional IND 10 Migrated to B+ /Provisional Non IND A4 Cooperating Category Rattan Kaur FB limits IND BB- 13.9 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Rattan Kaur TL IND BB- 49.76 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Reliable Industries FB WC limits IND BB+ 430.6 Assigned Ridley Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A1 PTCs IND BBB(SO) 490.27 Downgraded Ridley Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A2 PTCs IND C(SO) 132.19 Downgraded Ridley Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A1 pass-through IND A-(SO) 752.79 Assigned certificates (PTCs) Ridley Ifmr Capital 2016 Series A2 PTCs IND B+(SO) 132.19 Assigned Sanmarg Projects Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 48.03 Assigned Sanmarg Projects Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- /IND A4+ 25 Affirmed Sea Lagoon Hotels Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B- 221 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Sea Lagoon Hotels Pvt Ltd FB limit IND B- /IND A4 4 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Sundaram Packaging India Pvt LtdFB limits IND BBB 120 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Sundaram Packaging India Pvt LtdTL IND BBB 109 Migrated to Non Cooperating Category Tata Power Co. Ltd NCDs IND AA 15 Assigned Unimech Industries Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 97.5 Affirmed Unimech Industries Pvt Ltd Long-TL 34.6 Withdrawn Wagner Trident Precision Long-TL IND B+ 41.5 Migrated to Components Pvt Ltd Non Cooperating Category Wagner Trident Precision FB WC limits IND B+ /IND A4 45 Migrated to Components Pvt Ltd Non Cooperating Category Yes Bank Ltd Proposed IND AA+ 32.5 Assigned Infrastructure Bonds ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)