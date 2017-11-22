FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Nov 22
Sections
Featured
OPEC chatroom dead as Qatar crisis hurts Gulf oil cooperation
Qatar Crisis
OPEC chatroom dead as Qatar crisis hurts Gulf oil cooperation
YouTube steps up takedowns over concerns about kids' videos
Technology
YouTube steps up takedowns over concerns about kids' videos
Why it's good to have 3 cups of coffee a day
Editor's Picks
Why it's good to have 3 cups of coffee a day
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
November 22, 2017 / 7:09 AM / a day ago

India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Nov 22

Reuters Staff

12 Min Read

   Nov 22 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
November 21, 2017.

COMPANY                         INSTRUMENT             RATING          AMOUNT    MOVEMENT
                                                                      (RS.MLN)
------                          ----------             ------          ------    ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adani Green Energy Ltd          Short-TL               IND A1           1.5      Assigned
Adani Green Energy Ltd          Non-FB limits          IND A1           15       Assigned
Aswath Saw Mill                 Non-FB limits          IND A4           120      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Aswath Saw Mill                 Non-FB facility        IND A4           120      Assigned
Prabhunath Prasad Thekedar      Non-FB WC facility     IND A4+          150      Assigned
Rajasthan Metal                 Non-FB WC limit        IND A4           145      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Rajasthan Metal                 Proposed non-FB WC     Provisional IND  5        Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Rattan Kaur                     Non-FB limits          IND A4+          1.12     Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Reliable Industries             Non-FB WC limits       IND A4+          7        Assigned
Sanmarg Projects Pvt Ltd        Non-FB limits          IND A4+          115      Affirmed
Sea Lagoon Hotels Pvt Ltd       Non-FB limits          IND A4           5        Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Unimech Industries Pvt Ltd      Non-FB limits          IND A4+          78       Affirmed
Wagner Trident Precision        Non-FB WC limits       IND A4           5        Migrated to
Components Pvt Ltd                                                               Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aswath Saw Mill                 FB limit               IND B            35       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Aswath Saw Mill                 FB facility            IND B            35       Assigned
Gopal Krishna Rice Mills’S      FB WC limit            IND B /IND A4    70       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Grt Hotels And Resorts Pvt Ltd  FB WC limits           IND BBB+         50       Affirmed
Grt Hotels And Resorts Pvt Ltd  Long-TL                IND BBB+         634.1    Affirmed
Jubilant Industries Ltd         LT                                               Withdrawn
Mjm Industries Pvt Ltd          Proposed TL            Provisional IND B200      Assigned
Prabhunath Prasad Thekedar      TL                     IND BB           7        Assigned
Rajasthan Metal                 FB WC limit            IND B+ /IND A4   40       Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Rajasthan Metal                 Proposed FB WC limit   Provisional IND  10       Migrated to
                                                       B+ /Provisional           Non
                                                       IND A4                    Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Rattan Kaur                     FB limits              IND BB-          13.9     Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Rattan Kaur                     TL                     IND BB-          49.76    Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Reliable Industries             FB WC limits           IND BB+          430.6    Assigned
Ridley Ifmr Capital 2016        Series A1 PTCs         IND BBB(SO)      490.27   Downgraded
Ridley Ifmr Capital 2016        Series A2 PTCs         IND C(SO)        132.19   Downgraded
Ridley Ifmr Capital 2016        Series A1 pass-through IND A-(SO)       752.79   Assigned
                                certificates (PTCs)
Ridley Ifmr Capital 2016        Series A2 PTCs         IND B+(SO)       132.19   Assigned
Sanmarg Projects Pvt Ltd        TL                     IND BB-          48.03    Assigned
Sanmarg Projects Pvt Ltd        FB limits              IND BB- /IND A4+ 25       Affirmed
Sea Lagoon Hotels Pvt Ltd       Long-TL                IND B-           221      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Sea Lagoon Hotels Pvt Ltd       FB limit               IND B- /IND A4   4        Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Sundaram Packaging India Pvt LtdFB limits              IND BBB          120      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Sundaram Packaging India Pvt LtdTL                     IND BBB          109      Migrated to
                                                                                 Non
                                                                                 Cooperating 
                                                                                 Category
Tata Power Co. Ltd              NCDs                   IND AA           15       Assigned
Unimech Industries Pvt Ltd      FB WC limits           IND BB-          97.5     Affirmed
Unimech Industries Pvt Ltd      Long-TL                                 34.6     Withdrawn
Wagner Trident Precision        Long-TL                IND B+           41.5     Migrated to
Components Pvt Ltd                                                               Non
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Wagner Trident Precision        FB WC limits           IND B+ /IND A4   45       Migrated to
Components Pvt Ltd                                                               Non
                                                                                 Cooperating
                                                                                 Category
Yes Bank Ltd                    Proposed               IND AA+          32.5     Assigned
                                Infrastructure Bonds
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in

$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected

INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.

BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Evolve.

(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.