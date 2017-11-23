India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Nov 23

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 22, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhupinder Singh Non-FB limits IND A4+ 2.14 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Goodwear Fashions Non-FB limit IND A4+ 1 Affirmed Venketesh Udyog Non-FB limits IND A4 50 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Vodafone Mobile Services CP* IND A1+ 20 Assigned *Yet to be issued LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Annai Power TL IND BB 118.5 Assigned Bhupinder Singh FB limits IND BB- 64 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Bhupinder Singh TL IND BB- 44.31 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Commercial Auto Products FB limits IND B+ / IND A4 100 Downgraded from IND BB- / A4+ Commercial Auto Products Non-FB limits WD 21 Withdrawn Goodwear Fashions TL IND BB 29.4 Affirmed Goodwear Fashions FB limits IND BB / IND A4+ 88 Affirmed Mahindra Homes FB WC limits* IND AA- 250 Assigned * The final rating for INR250 million, of the previously rated INR350 million provisional cash credit, is based on the receipt of the sanction letter, conforming to the information already received and confirmation from the issuer with respect to its execution. Mahindra Homes FB WC limits IND AA- 1250 Assigned Mahindra Homes NCDs (NCDs)# Provisional IND 900 Assigned AA- # The final rating will be assigned following the closure of the issue and upon the receipt of final documentation, conforming to the information already received by Ind-Ra. Multitech Auto FB WC limit IND BB+ 55 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Multitech Auto TL IND BB+ 75 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Sonai Constructions FB limits IND B+ / A4 120 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Tulip Attire FB WC limit IND BB / A4+ 340 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category Venketesh Udyog FB limits IND B- 100 - Migrated to Non-Cooperating Category ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Evolve. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)